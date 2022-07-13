ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyannis, NE

Two arrested after man seriously injured in stabbing in Hyannis early Monday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a stabbing incident that left a man in serious condition. The...

CBS Boston

School bus crashes into Norwood restaurant

NORWOOD -- A school bus crashed into a Norwood restaurant on Saturday night. Police responded to the Chateau on Boston Providence Highway around 10 p.m. The school bus was lodged on the front steps and into the restaurant. One person was transported for non-life-threatening injuries. No passengers were on the bus. The building was evacuated and gas and electricity were shut off. Police blocked off the area while waiting for a building inspector. 
NORWOOD, MA
capecoddaily.com

Woman injured while walking West End Breakwater in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured while walking along the West End Breakwater in Provincetown around 8:15 PM Sunday evening. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury about half way across the popular route to Long Point. Because of low tide, a boat could not reach the scene so rescuers had to go on foot […] The post Woman injured while walking West End Breakwater in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

20-year-old Providence man sentenced to over two decades in prison for shooting, seriously injuring, 26-year-old man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court in a shooting. 20-year-old Nashon Causey entered a plea of nolo contendere to assault with a dangerous weapon, serious bodily injury resulting; discharge of a firearm resulting in injury; and carrying a pistol without a license.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
BOSTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Car vs pedestrian crash in Hyannis sends one to hospital

HYANNIS – A car and skateboarder reportedly collided in Hyannis about noon. The incident happened at the interseection of Center Street and Willow Avenue. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available. The post Car vs pedestrian crash in Hyannis sends one to hospital appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS, NE
Boston

5 hurt when car plunges off Onset Beach embankment

The car struck a tree early Friday before tumbling 30 feet down to shrubbery near the beach area. Five people were injured in Onset early Friday when their car hit a tree and plummeted down a 30-foot embankment onto the beach. The single-car accident happened around 5 a.m. near 181...
WAREHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

One injured in head-on crash in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Shortly before noon on Friday, there was a head-on collision between a Ford Explorer and a Kia Sorrento on South Sea Street at Silverleaf Lane in Yarmouth. One person as transported to Cape Cod Hospital while 5 others were treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police. The post One injured in head-on crash in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Car mangled after crash in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car was left mangled on the side of Route 28 in Milton on Saturday morning. Bits of metal were strewn around the mangled frame of the car and the engine was left partially exposed as officers surveyed the scene in the early hours of the morning.
capecoddaily.com

Child seriously injured at Falmouth playground

FALMOUTH – A child was seriously injured at a playground in Falmouth sometime after 8 PM Friday. Rescuers responded to the Sun Outdoor playground on Thomas B. Landers Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Boston after reportedly suffering a broken arm. Further details were not immediately […] The post Child seriously injured at Falmouth playground appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Two escape injury after rollover crash in Brewster

BREWSTER – Two people escaped injury after their vehicle rolled on its side in Brewster late Friday evening. The crash happened about 11:30 PM on Main Street (Route 6A) near Stony Brook Road. Both occupants were able to self extricate from the vehicle and were evaluated by EMTs at the scene. The cause of the […] The post Two escape injury after rollover crash in Brewster appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BREWSTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials announce name of motorcycle rider killed in morning crash

Officials have released the name of a motorcycle rider that was killed in a morning crash on July 5th. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the Dighton motorcycle crash appears to have been a medical related death while driving. The deceased, Edward Holt, 68,...
ABC6.com

State police identify driver killed in highway crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police identified the driver who was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Pawtucket Wednesday. State police said that 33-year-old Kristen Ehly, of Achushnet, Massachusetts, drove off of the highway, hitting a guard rail and a utility pole at about 5:30 p.m.
PAWTUCKET, RI

