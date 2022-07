Two of the Detroit Tigers' top prospects saw late action in Saturday’s All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Catcher Dillon Dingler and right-handler Wilmer Flores, who both play for Double-A Erie, entered the contest during the final two innings for the American League in its seven-inning 6-4 win over the National League. Dingler,...

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 MINUTES AGO