It seemed like Sunday at the 2022 Open Championship was setting up to be a coronation for crowd-favorite Rory McIlroy at St. Andrews. Cameron Smith decided to crash the party. The Australian shot a blistering eight-under 64 in the final round to win the first major of his career at 20 under. He was four strokes behind McIlroy and Viktor Hovland at the start of play but came roaring back with five birdies in a row on the back nine and outlasted the former by two strokes and Cameron Young by one:

GOLF ・ 11 HOURS AGO