Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Heading to New York City, Baby!

By Carrie Wittmer
 4 days ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will grace the island of Manhattan with their presence next week. A spokesperson for the United Nations confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in New York City for the U.N. General Assembly to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day on Monday,...

Comments / 29

Happy cat
4d ago

Why would anyone invite them? They have no knowledge, no hands on experiences for them to actually speak on any subject other than how to be entitled or how to use the press to bash and embarrass your family.

JoyForLife555
4d ago

They are more than qualified, Prince Harry has spent time with late great Mr Nelson Mandela. Mandela'd family has spent quality time with Prince Harry and it has been reported, they are honored to have him as a keynote speaker at Mr Mandela's memorial.He has many affiliations with many charitable organizations in Africa. Additionally, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry's grandmother was a close personal friend of the South African leader. WE CARE, those of us who are not filled with evil racism, hatred, jealousy, bitterness and animosity. WE ADMIRE, RESPECT AND SUPPORT PRINCE HARRY AND DUCHESS MEGHAN. MAY GOD ALMIGHTY BLESS PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN FOREVER.

Margaret Flores
3d ago

we already have royalty in New York there called the New York Yankees so don't come and lie about how important they are there not

