PILSEN — A nearly 30-year-old community garden in Pilsen will get new soil and garden beds to grow more crops after organizers reached their fundraising goals. The Xochiquetzal Peace Garden, at the corner of 23rd Street and Wolcott Avenue, had been left mostly untended during the pandemic, garden leader Alyssa Cav said. She and fellow Pilsen resident Carlo Lopez got involved in the garden last year, and have since helped organize volunteers for clean-ups, to grow the social media accounts and host community fundraising events, she said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO