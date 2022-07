Vitamin B6 is known to be associated with various health benefits, which include:. Prevention of the risk of heart disease and stroke: High blood homocysteine levels can be a predisposing factor for heart disease and stroke because it contributes to making the blood viscous. Abnormal homocysteine levels promote the formation of blood clots and excess free radical cells. Vitamin B6 is a homocysteine antagonist, and it lowers cholesterol levels. However, taking vitamin B6 supplements frequently doesn’t show any significant reduction in the risk of cardiovascular events. Many researchers have advocated using vitamin B6 along with folic acid and vitamin B12 to prevent heart and blood vessel diseases. However, studies have reported that this combination doesn’t reduce the risk or severity of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO