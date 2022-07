Lori Leone Pritchard, of Marion passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at her home. She was 62. She was born on September 9, 1959, in Zeeland, Michigan to Elwin Pritchard and Wava Leone (Richardson). Lori worked as a house keeper. Lori was known for being an extremely friendly and joyful...

