ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MI

Hau’oli Shave Ice opens in Otsego

By Editorial Staff
wilcoxnewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you in need of a cold treat to help beat the summer heat?. If so, there’s a new option in downtown Otsego to help with that. Located at 132 W. Allegan St., Hau’oli Shave Ice opened to the public on Friday, July 1, offering a large variety of flavors of...

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Otsego, MI
City
Richland, MI
City
Bath Township, MI
State
Hawaii State
UpNorthLive.com

Lost shipwreck resurfaces in Lake Michigan nearly 200 years after sinking

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A West Michigan couple believes they've located a once lost shipwreck in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. Kevin Ailes and his wife, Amy, share a passion for preserving shipwrecks. "My main focus is preservation," Ailes said. "But in the process of preservation we come across a lot of information which is quite intriguing to go find something.”
SAUGATUCK, MI
Fox17

John Ball Zoo introduces Pumpkin the mini highland cow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) has announced the arrival of a new friend joining the animals at its Children’s Petting Zoo!. Pumpkin the miniature highland calf comes as a donation made by 2 Men & a Hen, a local farm, the zoo tells us. We’re...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Town in Michigan Was the Very First Destination of the “Orphan Train”, 1854

As a kid, I remember watching an old 1930s 'Little Rascals' film called “Choo Choo” where the kids and little Spanky switch places with orphans being transported on an 'Orphan Train'. Of course, things get out of hand in classic 'Rascals' style and they have to turn back. Little did I know that there were real “Orphan Trains” that carried orphans from New York and Boston to a few western states and many, many of them to Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Hau Oli Shave Ice
Outdoor Life

Alligator Sightings Close Michigan Nature Center

Alligators are not a common site in Michigan, let alone on Albion College’s campus, but several “credible sightings” have spurred an alligator hunt. This weekend, the college closed its Whitehouse Nature Center after two separate reports of a four- to five-foot alligator in the Kalamazoo River, which flows through the nature center, according to MLive.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WOOD TV8

Events venue on Grand Rapids’ West Side gets OK

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman-owned private events company is expanding on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Thursday, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved a special land use permit for Special Occasions, which plans to renovate a mostly vacant building next to its current business into a new banquet hall and events center.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wtvbam.com

Local musician Jim Stout passes at the age of 71

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – There is a big hole in the local music scene. Long time local musician Jim Stout has passed away at the age of 71 following a series of health issues in recent months. Stout performed as part of the the Jim Stout Band which was...
COLDWATER, MI
WKQI Channel 955

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Michigan

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Grand Rapids is the most supernatural city in Michigan. It clocked in at 150 total...
MICHIGAN STATE
corpmagazine.com

West Michigan Companies Honored as Best and Brightest to Work For

HUDSONVILLE, MI – When hundreds of representatives of some of the best businesses in West Michigan are in the same room, it seems natural to take advantage of the situation and tap into all of that knowledge. That’s exactly what the Best and Brightest Programs did Tuesday at its...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
MLive

Take a ride on the new ‘spinning coaster’ at Kalamazoo’s Airway Fun Center

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Airway Fun Center has introduced its newest attraction to the Kalamazoo area. Bringing fun to the Kalamazoo community since it was just 24 bowling lanes in 1958, Airway is now jam-packed with fun activities including an arcade, immersive virtual reality, escape rooms, a climbing wall, go-karts, bowling lanes, laser tag and maze, ropes corse, mini golf, ‘Time Freak’ control room and a gyroscope. Airway also offers a restaurant and bar called the TapRoom to keep all ages satisfied.
KALAMAZOO, MI
nowkalamazoo.com

‘The license will open up doors’

A typical work day for contractor Angello Cruz begins at 6 a.m. and lasts until 1 a.m. He heads to a job site to spend the day installing, repairing, or painting drywall. After work, he puts his son to bed around 8:30 p.m., then spends the next few hours working on estimates, bids, and invoices, before transitioning into student mode, working his way through a state licensing course for at least two to three hours.
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy