ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Pigeon, MI

2022 White Pigeon Days deemed successful

threeriversnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE PIGEON — Last weekend’s White Pigeon Days festival drew people of all ages to downtown White Pigeon for food, fun and community, with organizers deeming the event very successful. Bekah Carr, president of the White Pigeon Community Association, who organized the event, said she “couldn’t have...

www.threeriversnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Festivals happening this weekend across Michiana

(WNDU) - If you are looking to have some fun this weekend, you are in luck!. The 36th annual Summer in the City Festival returns to downtown Dowagiac. The festival features vendors, live music, carnival rides and Steve’s Run, hosted by Southwestern Michigan College. Over in Elkhart, the Gateway...
MICHIANA, MI
103.3 WKFR

This All-in-One Shop in Niles is a Tad Bit Confusing

How can one business offer so many different things?. The other day, I was scrolling through Facebook and saw a post from a business in Niles explaining how their new putt-putt course was finally open:. Since I'm always on the hunt for fun things to do in SW Michigan, I...
NILES, MI
nowkalamazoo.com

‘The license will open up doors’

A typical work day for contractor Angello Cruz begins at 6 a.m. and lasts until 1 a.m. He heads to a job site to spend the day installing, repairing, or painting drywall. After work, he puts his son to bed around 8:30 p.m., then spends the next few hours working on estimates, bids, and invoices, before transitioning into student mode, working his way through a state licensing course for at least two to three hours.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Rivers, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Three Rivers, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
White Pigeon, MI
Three Rivers, MI
Society
dailyadvent.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: July 16, 2022

Common Council meeting canceled ELKHART — The Elkhart Common Council meeting originally set for Monday has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Aug. 1, a news release stated. Library board to meet Monday MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday. The meeting will take place...
ELKHART, IN
wtvbam.com

Local musician Jim Stout passes at the age of 71

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – There is a big hole in the local music scene. Long time local musician Jim Stout has passed away at the age of 71 following a series of health issues in recent months. Stout performed as part of the the Jim Stout Band which was...
COLDWATER, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Town in Michigan Was the Very First Destination of the “Orphan Train”, 1854

As a kid, I remember watching an old 1930s 'Little Rascals' film called “Choo Choo” where the kids and little Spanky switch places with orphans being transported on an 'Orphan Train'. Of course, things get out of hand in classic 'Rascals' style and they have to turn back. Little did I know that there were real “Orphan Trains” that carried orphans from New York and Boston to a few western states and many, many of them to Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Anderson
WNDU

Momentum growing in Elkhart for Hively Avenue Overpass project

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Support is growing in Elkhart for the planned Hively Avenue Overpass. Nearly 100 trains cross Hively Avenue in Elkhart every day, halting upwards of 6,000 motorists, while also impeding trucks carrying goods and even delaying first responders. “So, what we are trying to do is separate...
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

GoFundMe Established For Warsaw Girl Battling Rare Auto-Immune Disease

WARSAW — A GoFundMe has been established for a Warsaw girl who is battling a rare auto-immune disease. Six-year-old Addilyn Kubley was diagnosed with Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome (SDS) at a young age. SDS affects many parts of the body, particularly the bone marrow, pancreas and skeletal system. On March 8,...
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Meat Raffle#Street Parade#Localevent#Local Life
1077 WRKR

Should Kalamazoo Build A Beltline Through Downtown?

This might be a brilliant solution to a problem we don't even have, or it might be a colossal waste of money. It seems like these days all the City of Kalamazoo wants to do is frustrate its citizens. And to be fair, no matter what they do, they'll be honking off some group of people or another. The most recent example of this is the project going on now on Park and Westnedge Streets around downtown. The City calls it "traffic calming". What?
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WLNS

Body found in Lake MI at South Haven Beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After hours of searching, dive teams have found the body of a man who drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven. Shortly after 1 p.m., a body was found off the end of the piers by the Allegan and Van Buren Dive Teams, as well as South Haven Area Emergency Services. The search is considered complete. The medical examiner is working to identify the victim, according to South Haven Fire Chief Brandon Hinz.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
wcsx.com

The Kalamazoo River Gator

This isn’t something you hear everyday…There has been a gator spotting in the Kalamazoo River!. River goers are being urged to stay off the Kalamazoo river until authorities can confirm and locate a 4 to 5 foot alligator that has been seen swimming in the river. The sightings...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy