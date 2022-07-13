ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MI

50th Centreville Covered Bridge Days looks to be biggest yet

 3 days ago

CENTREVILLE — When major milestone anniversaries for festivals come around, they tend to go all-out with games, activities and festivities throughout the entirety of the event. This year’s Centreville Covered Bridge Days, the 50th year for the festival, looks to be taking a page out of that...

WNDU

Festivals happening this weekend across Michiana

(WNDU) - If you are looking to have some fun this weekend, you are in luck!. The 36th annual Summer in the City Festival returns to downtown Dowagiac. The festival features vendors, live music, carnival rides and Steve’s Run, hosted by Southwestern Michigan College. Over in Elkhart, the Gateway...
MICHIANA, MI
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: July 15-17, 2022

We are right in the middle of summer, and there is always so much to do in West Michigan on the weekends. This week is no exception. From baseball to bikes to boats, music and movies, fairs and festivals, and more. Here are a dozen different activities happening this weekend.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Town in Michigan Was the Very First Destination of the “Orphan Train”, 1854

As a kid, I remember watching an old 1930s 'Little Rascals' film called “Choo Choo” where the kids and little Spanky switch places with orphans being transported on an 'Orphan Train'. Of course, things get out of hand in classic 'Rascals' style and they have to turn back. Little did I know that there were real “Orphan Trains” that carried orphans from New York and Boston to a few western states and many, many of them to Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
nowkalamazoo.com

‘The license will open up doors’

A typical work day for contractor Angello Cruz begins at 6 a.m. and lasts until 1 a.m. He heads to a job site to spend the day installing, repairing, or painting drywall. After work, he puts his son to bed around 8:30 p.m., then spends the next few hours working on estimates, bids, and invoices, before transitioning into student mode, working his way through a state licensing course for at least two to three hours.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wmuk.org

Why’s That: Why does Kalamazoo have so many one-way streets?

The Kalamazoo Safety Council distributed pamphlets announcing several streets would convert to one-way traffic on October 3, 1965. From the Collection of the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. In 1965, Kalamazoo converted its busiest downtown streets to one-way traffic. Why? And why is the city now planning to change those streets back...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

This All-in-One Shop in Niles is a Tad Bit Confusing

How can one business offer so many different things?. The other day, I was scrolling through Facebook and saw a post from a business in Niles explaining how their new putt-putt course was finally open:. Since I'm always on the hunt for fun things to do in SW Michigan, I...
NILES, MI
wtvbam.com

Local musician Jim Stout passes at the age of 71

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – There is a big hole in the local music scene. Long time local musician Jim Stout has passed away at the age of 71 following a series of health issues in recent months. Stout performed as part of the the Jim Stout Band which was...
COLDWATER, MI
1077 WRKR

Should Kalamazoo Build A Beltline Through Downtown?

This might be a brilliant solution to a problem we don't even have, or it might be a colossal waste of money. It seems like these days all the City of Kalamazoo wants to do is frustrate its citizens. And to be fair, no matter what they do, they'll be honking off some group of people or another. The most recent example of this is the project going on now on Park and Westnedge Streets around downtown. The City calls it "traffic calming". What?
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Take a ride on the new ‘spinning coaster’ at Kalamazoo’s Airway Fun Center

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Airway Fun Center has introduced its newest attraction to the Kalamazoo area. Bringing fun to the Kalamazoo community since it was just 24 bowling lanes in 1958, Airway is now jam-packed with fun activities including an arcade, immersive virtual reality, escape rooms, a climbing wall, go-karts, bowling lanes, laser tag and maze, ropes corse, mini golf, ‘Time Freak’ control room and a gyroscope. Airway also offers a restaurant and bar called the TapRoom to keep all ages satisfied.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Allegan, Branch, Calhoun counties oppose "Zillow bills."

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Several West Michigan counties, including Calhoun, Branch and Allegan, adopted resolutions opposing state house bills they said aimed to solely benefit the real-estate website Zillow. The bills would require county treasury departments provide public housing records to the site at a discount or free of charge.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WLNS

Body found in Lake MI at South Haven Beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After hours of searching, dive teams have found the body of a man who drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven. Shortly after 1 p.m., a body was found off the end of the piers by the Allegan and Van Buren Dive Teams, as well as South Haven Area Emergency Services. The search is considered complete. The medical examiner is working to identify the victim, according to South Haven Fire Chief Brandon Hinz.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

