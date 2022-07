Ninth-ranked Jennifer Kupcho claimed her third LPGA Tour championship of the season on Saturday, teaming with fellow American Lizette Salas to hold on and win the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club. Kupcho and Salas, who entered Saturday's final round with a four-stroke lead, shot a 9-under-par 61 in the four-ball format to finish the tournament at 26-under, five strokes ahead of second-place Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan, who finished at 21-under. For Kupcho, the GLBI championship is her second Tour victory in Michigan this season, having also won the Meijer LPGA Classic.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO