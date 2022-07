Most of us at Engadget haven’t been in school for some time, but we still appreciate a good backpack when we find one. We may have ditched textbooks a while back, but we still have a lot of gear to carry around. At minimum, most of us have to lug our laptops to and from meetings, while some of us have additional camera and video gear to schlep around town. So while our current backpacks don’t carry the same school gear that you might have, we’re confident that they can handle everything you need to bring with you to ace your classes.

