MTV halts production on ‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ after OG cast slams spinoff

The future of “Jersey Shore 2.0” is in limbo.

Production on the controversial spinoff “has been paused,” MTV confirms to Page Six.

Cameras were ready to roll on the Atlantic City, NJ, set last week, but all of the filming equipment was abruptly removed over the weekend, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Sources told the website that the house had been fitted with cameras, lighting equipment and even a security guard prior to everything being packed up and taken off the premisses.

It is unclear whether the cast did not vibe with one another or if there was a larger issue.

The network declined to provide further information.

However, one source claimed to TMZ that production details were “being worked out,” so there still may be hope for the series.

The news comes less than two months after the original stars of “Jersey Shore” criticized MTV for rebooting their iconic reality show with an all-new cast.

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. said in a joint statement in May.

“We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives to the world,” they continued, referencing their current series, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

“So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”

MTV first announced the spinoff — tentatively titled “Jersey Shore 2.0” — earlier that month.

“It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts. Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house,” the network said in a press release.

“They have have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long.”

The original series was on air for six seasons between 2009 and 2012. All of the original cast members then returned for the “Family Vacation” reunion series in 2018 except for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is currently on hiatus from the revival, which has now been running for four years.