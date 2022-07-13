ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Here's how much Rams ticket prices have increased in the last 15 years

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36plC4_0geLRr9g00

Since moving to Los Angeles and hiring Sean McVay, the Rams have become one of the more exciting teams in the NFL. And after winning the Super Bowl in February, they’ve unquestionably established themselves as one of the premier franchises in football.

They had success previously in St. Louis, specifically during the Greatest Show on Turf era, but the Rams have had just one losing season in six years since moving back to Los Angeles – and it was in 2016 before McVay arrived.

Understandably, ticket prices have gone up pretty noticeably in the last 15 years, influenced by the opening of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. But it’s not as if Rams tickets have increased in price as much as some other teams.

According to Action Network, the average Rams ticket price has gone up 63% in the last 15 years, from $63.71 in 2006 to $103.62 in 2021. That’s only the 18th-biggest increase percentage-wise in the NFL, and well below the league-leading Raiders (147%).

On the secondary market, Rams tickets are among the most expensive in the NFL. The average price of a ticket to a home game is $359, fourth-highest in the league.

That’s hardly surprising after the season they just had.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Franchises#American Football
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s ex-coach sounds off on QB amid ‘immature’ narrative

On the heels of his recent trade to the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield’s former coach speaks out on the quarterback. Freddie Kitchens, who was at one time Mayfield’s head coach during his time with the Cleveland Browns, recently spoke about the quarterback. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Kitchens spoke about Mayfield’s passion for the game of football. He said “I would say that [his passion is] an attribute that he has. It’s not necessarily a detriment.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here was the Chiefs' final contract offer to LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Reports continue to come in that the Kansas City Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown Jr. will not agree on a new contract extension ahead of Friday’s deadline. The latest comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reports that the Chiefs made an aggressive push to get Brown Jr. signed to a long-term deal. Schefter says the final offer from K.C. was a six-year deal worth $139 million with an average salary of $23.16 million per year and a $30.25 million signing bonus. The contract would pay $95 million in the first five years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The two biggest trap games on Oregon’s schedule in 2022

We are less than 50 days from the start of the Oregon Ducks’ 2022 football season on Sept. 3 against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta. Many game previews will be produced before then, but at Ducks Wire our eye was caught by something Athlon Sports put out this last week. It took the teams in college football who are likely going to be in playoff contention at the end of the year and tried to identify their possible trap games. For anyone who is unfamiliar, a trap game is loosely defined as an opponent on the schedule that should not give a...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LB Troy Bowles nearing commitment

Four-star linebacker recruit Troy Bowles plans to make a decision on where he will play college football on July 16 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Bowles’ top three schools are Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Troy Bowles is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and inside linebackers...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reviewing Chiefs' left tackle options if Orlando Brown Jr. holds out

The Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to come to an agreement with LT Orlando Brown Jr. on a long-term deal ahead of Friday’s deadline. There has been some talk coming out of Brown Jr.’s camp about a holdout, with the left tackle sitting out of training camp and potentially into the regular season. A new report from The Athletic’s Nate Taylor suggests that talks of a holdout may be overblown, with Brown Jr. potentially reporting for training camp on time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy