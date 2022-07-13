Here's how much Rams ticket prices have increased in the last 15 years

Since moving to Los Angeles and hiring Sean McVay, the Rams have become one of the more exciting teams in the NFL. And after winning the Super Bowl in February, they’ve unquestionably established themselves as one of the premier franchises in football.

They had success previously in St. Louis, specifically during the Greatest Show on Turf era, but the Rams have had just one losing season in six years since moving back to Los Angeles – and it was in 2016 before McVay arrived.

Understandably, ticket prices have gone up pretty noticeably in the last 15 years, influenced by the opening of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. But it’s not as if Rams tickets have increased in price as much as some other teams.

According to Action Network, the average Rams ticket price has gone up 63% in the last 15 years, from $63.71 in 2006 to $103.62 in 2021. That’s only the 18th-biggest increase percentage-wise in the NFL, and well below the league-leading Raiders (147%).

On the secondary market, Rams tickets are among the most expensive in the NFL. The average price of a ticket to a home game is $359, fourth-highest in the league.

That’s hardly surprising after the season they just had.