Cookout, march to end gun violence to be held July 30

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson’s Recovery Court celebrated a 20 year anniversary with a special event. On Thursday, they held an Appreciation Luncheon to honor graduates, current participants, and collaborating agencies and individuals. Recovery Court staff honored Judge Blake Anderson for his years of service, and...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local man wanted for a murder 500 miles away. Julien De Mone Hardin, 36, who has ties to Mobile and Daphne, was just added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List. He’s no stranger to local law enforcement -- with arrest records...
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– Soul Collective program focuses on elevating the arts, culture and knowledge of black business. “We have six people who have been a part of our incubator that we started back in January and will be housed right here in the historic Jackson station, which is a 115 year old train depot. So we’re super excited not only to partner with The Co, but with the city of Jackson to repurpose this, to not only bring life to East Jackson but to really elevate the black community,” says Soul Collective program director, Trunetta Atwater.
JACKSON, Tenn. — A man wanted for first-degree murder in Dyer County has been found out of state. U.S. Marshals say that 25-year-old Deshawn Gorman was found in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday. Marshals say the Gorman was wanted for two counts of first-degree murder, possession of a weapon,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was wanted for murder in Dyer County, Tennessee, was reportedly captured in Missouri Thursday afternoon. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Deshawn Gorman, 25, was captured in the 300 block of Lydia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The...
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/15/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - After a lengthy murder investigation, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office obtained a secret indictment from the Dyer County Grand Jury for the men responsible for the 2018 slaying of Daronte V. Herbert. “This was such a violent tragic death of a young man full...
JACKSON, Tenn. — Annual food drive planned. According to information received from RIFA, on August 20, the organization will host its annual Pack the Bus event in Jackson. The food drive event works in conjunction with RIFA’s Snack Backpack ministry to collect food donations for children in need.
As part of its mission to give back to Tennessee communities, on July 29, Advance Financial’s charitable arm, the Advance Financial Foundation will be giving away 100 backpacks full of school supplies to area school-age children. The supplies will be given out at Advance Financial locations at the following addresses:
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –One group is hosting the first African American Festival in a local city. The festival was held at the Stigall Museum in Humboldt. The museum was once a black only school and park. The festival was held to remember the history and teach children about the foundation...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A robbery turned deadly, leaving a Milan man dead on the side of the road over the weekend. Sunday night, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a man laying on the side of the road near the intersection of Patterson and Bell Store Road outside of McKenzie.
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man is honored after a long career as a paramedic. Thursday evening, friends, family and former colleagues honored retired paramedic Lenzie Kirk with a surprise party. Kirk started his career in Henderson working as an EMT. His first partner was James Ross,...
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — On July 28, 1972, Carroll County residents put together a time capsule during their Sesquicentennial Celebration. After 50 years, it was time to open it. “We were forewarned from previous experiences of other communities opening up their vault to approach this cautiously optimistic, and we...
JACKSON, Tenn. — Soul Collective welcomes the public to their first event. The Soul Collective opened their doors to the public for the first time to showcase what they do and will offer in the future. “Reclaiming our time, what we have contributed to this city. We want to...
MILAN, Tenn. — “It was just god-sent. It felt like they were at the right place at the right time because, honestly, we did not think anyone was going to stop,” said Mariah Hill, the mother. Good Samaritans became heroes by getting a Milan couple to the...
JACKSON, Tenn. –Do you hear the sleigh bells ringing? Me either, but one businesses is bringing the holiday season to summertime. Although the weather doesn’t really reflect the holiday season, one company is having Christmas in July. Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee is hosting their second annual Christmas...
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — At the Madison County Agricultural Complex auditorium, the countdown to the August general election is about to begin and voters are anticipating a big election. “Some of the big races would be the mayor, and some of the county commission races I think is going...
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former deputy for the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department (TCSO) has been indicted on three counts, according to a release from the Tennessee Controller’s Office. Daniel Jacobs was indicted after an investigation, along with his acquaintance, Jacob Gardner. The investigation began after sheriff’s...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is asking West Tennesseans to be on the lookout for a missing man. The sheriff’s office says 55-year-old Derek Wood was last seen Friday, July 8 at noon in the Fulton Road area. The sheriff’s office says he...
Comments / 2