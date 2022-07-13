Steve Spurrier on why Clemson fits in SEC: ‘They looked like SEC guys’

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier saw his fair share of ACC football during his time facing in-state rivals Clemson and Florida State during those two stops. As he looks back at the past and forward to the future, he believes one former opponent fits the SEC “super conference” era like a glove.

During a recent interview with USA Today, Steve Spurrier broke down why he believes Clemson fits the build of an SEC school as conference realignment dominates the headlines in college football. From his early days as an assistant until his retirement, one thing stood out in the way the Tigers played.

“When I coached at Duke, Clemson was actually like an SEC school in the ACC,” said Spurrier. “That was before FSU, Syracuse and Virginia Tech (joined the ACC). When you played Clemson, they looked like SEC guys. … Their defensive guys were a little bit bigger, a little bit faster. They just lined up and tried to smash you. That was their style of offense.”

After providing the background for his SEC comparison, Spurrier provided a much blunter response to their fit with the SEC moving forward.

“They certainly could slide right into the SEC,” said Spurrier.

Paul Finebaum on Clemson to the SEC

Conference realignment has shifted plenty of attention on to the ACC in recent weeks. Outlets have connected multiple programs to either the SEC or the Big Ten. One that has been at the forefront of those rumors is Clemson.

Finebaum talked about the Tigers on Monday’s episode of ‘McElroy & Cubelic In The Morning‘. He compared it to Oklahoma’s desire to join and says head football coach Dabo Swinney is actively in these discussions.

“I think Clemson wants out of the ACC. I think they want in the SEC. They remind me a little bit of Oklahoma. Oklahoma had been flirting with the SEC for years,” said Finebaum. “Dabo Swinney knows what’s going on. Nobody knows Alabama outside of Alabama more than Dabo Swinney. He has ties in there through many friends and associates. He can do whatever he wants (and) get great recruits, but he can’t get as many if he’s not in the SEC.”

There are still a lot of hurdles for any ACC team to leave the conference. The ACC’s TV contract runs through 2036, meaning teams would have to break from the contract and pay an exit fee. In Clemson’s case, Finebaum says their minds are already made up.

“At some point, (the ACC is) going to be figured out. There’s no figuring out about Clemson. That would be the school that wants out of there the worst to go to the SEC really for survival,” Finebaum said. “Clemson is still a superpower but Clemson wants to makes sure their best days aren’t in their rearview mirror. I don’t think they can continue that if they remain in the ACC.”