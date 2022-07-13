ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, IL

NEW Intel: 3-star Asa Thomas likes the idea of ONE school as commitment nears

By Jamie Shaw about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kvtQ_0geLJgPF00
2023 3-star Asa Thomas / Player submitted photo

Asa Thomas is a three-star wing from Lake Forest (IL) High. The 6-foot-7 forward is coming off a UAA Circuit Session 3 where he averaged 12. 8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.5-percent from three.

The scoop

Things have been relatively quiet on the recruiting front for Thomas. He has taken a few unofficial visits but no official visits yet.

The early talk surrounded Wisconsin for Thomas. He reportedly took an unofficial there, as well as to Northwestern, Illinois, and others.

In talking with Thomas, his relationship with the staff and early playing time were both big for him in his decision. Clemson stepped forward with an offer on June 21. Brad Brownell moved quickly and was a central figure at the majority of Thomas’ Illinois Wolves games this past week in Atlanta.

Through intel from sources close to the situation, I have set my expert pick into On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) with 80 percent confidence for Thomas to become Clemson‘s first commitment of the 2023 class. An announcement from Thomas could come within the next 72 to 96 hours.

Thomas’ Scouting Report

Asa Thomas has good size with a sturdy frame and good length. He is a tough-nosed player. High IQ. He can move his feet as a team defender on the wing. Will bang down low and use leverage. The lateral quickness will be the question, lack of explosive pop. But he knows his game. He has a quick release on his jump shot and moves well off the ball. He can handle the ball for two and three dribbles in the half-court.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Four Of America’s Best Hospitals Happen To Be In Illinois

Dang, my city doesn't have one of the best hospitals in America, but maybe yours does!. According to a new study, 4 of America's BEST hospitals happen to be in Illinois. I'm REALLY curious to see who made this list because I've never heard of a study comparing hospitals. How does one figure out if a hospital is the best?
ILLINOIS STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy