NEW Intel: 3-star Asa Thomas likes the idea of ONE school as commitment nears

Asa Thomas is a three-star wing from Lake Forest (IL) High. The 6-foot-7 forward is coming off a UAA Circuit Session 3 where he averaged 12. 8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.5-percent from three.

Things have been relatively quiet on the recruiting front for Thomas. He has taken a few unofficial visits but no official visits yet.

The early talk surrounded Wisconsin for Thomas. He reportedly took an unofficial there, as well as to Northwestern, Illinois, and others.

In talking with Thomas, his relationship with the staff and early playing time were both big for him in his decision. Clemson stepped forward with an offer on June 21. Brad Brownell moved quickly and was a central figure at the majority of Thomas’ Illinois Wolves games this past week in Atlanta.

Through intel from sources close to the situation, I have set my expert pick into On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) with 80 percent confidence for Thomas to become Clemson‘s first commitment of the 2023 class. An announcement from Thomas could come within the next 72 to 96 hours.

Thomas’ Scouting Report

Asa Thomas has good size with a sturdy frame and good length. He is a tough-nosed player. High IQ. He can move his feet as a team defender on the wing. Will bang down low and use leverage. The lateral quickness will be the question, lack of explosive pop. But he knows his game. He has a quick release on his jump shot and moves well off the ball. He can handle the ball for two and three dribbles in the half-court.