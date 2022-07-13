ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

This teacher subdued a student shooter. Uvalde has him reliving the experience

By Danielle Campoamor
TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde — and revealing reports of law enforcement's failed response — one teacher is detailing how he subdued the student who shot him. Four years before 19 fourth graders and two teachers were shot and killed inside Robb Elementary...

www.today.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Noblesville, IN
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Noblesville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
readthereporter.com

Fishers reader: HSE Schools marching down ‘woke’ path

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Life Church welcomes AG Todd Rokita for town hall

Life Church, 2200 Sheridan Road, Noblesville, welcomed Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a town hall on Tuesday. Rokita answered questions from the community ranging from abortion, school choice, forced government shutdowns, to the political climate in Indiana and the country.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Exponent

‘Now part of our family’

Kelly Dillon, who lives in a house on Union Street in Lafayette, was awake on her couch about 12:30 a.m. Monday when she heard the slamming of car brakes outside. “I heard the squealing tires and so I looked up and I said, ‘The house across the street is on fire!’” she said Wednesday.
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School
indyschild.com

Independence Park in Greenwood

The greater Indianapolis area has a plethora of amazing parks. And on the south side of Indy, visitors can find another great one! Independence Park in Greenwood is a 13.5-acre park that boasts Indiana’s first all-accessible playground area for people with disabilities. This is a great space where everyone can enjoy being outdoors on a playground that’s meant for people of all abilities.
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police find missing Hendricks County teen

UPDATE: The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office has found the missing teen. The office said the teen was found unharmed. They thanked the community for their help in the case. “We would like to thank all the members of the community who called in with tips and information to assist us in finding him. We would also like to thank the Plainfield Police Department and the Avon Police Department for their assistance.”
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
99.5 WKDQ

This Mysterious Indiana Hill Pull Objects Uphill

A road in Indiana has a very strange hill that defies gravity. You've got to see this to believe it. We have all driven on hilly roads before. You know that if you were to stop your car going uphill on a road and put it in neutral, the vehicle would roll backward, downhill, due to gravity. I think it's safe to assume that concept makes sense to everyone. It's gravity 101, and common sense. However, one road in Indiana defies that logic.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Data shows hundreds of special education plan violations in Indiana

Indianapolis – Records show some of Indiana’s schools aren’t following individualized education plans established for special needs students, per the law. The Individual with Disabilities Education Act states public schools are required to provide children with disabilities with free and appropriate education in the least restrictive environment and at no cost to the child’s parents. It also required each student with a disability to have an individualized education plan, otherwise known as an IEP. It is designed to address the student’s educational and functional needs. The document is often designed by the child’s parents and the school. It is supposed to include observations regarding the child’s past and educational status, measurable goals and objectives for the child, and considerations on what type of instruction the child will receive to meet those goals.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Police: Man Gets Mad, Shoots Truck on I-65

LEBANON, Ind.--Anger can be the bane of your existence if you let it take over in a sticky situation. In Lebanon, a man from Bloomington has been charged with shooting a gun into a truck on I-65. The Lebanon Police Dept. said in a news release Thursday morning that it happened last week, on July 5, at 3 p.m. on Interstate 65 in the city limits.
LEBANON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy