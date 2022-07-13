ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green gives harsh take towards SportsCenter over Kevin Durant segment

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eixei_0geLJR7E00
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Draymond Green took exception to something a SportsCenter anchor stated while speaking about his friend and former teammate Kevin Durant.

Late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, whichever way you prefer to look at 2:00 a.m. ET, Green sent out a tweet in response to a segment on the ESPN staple show where Durant was reportedly called “emotional” for requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

“Just watched the anchor on Sportscenter with Nick Fredell discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional,” tweeted Green. “Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all overly comfortable. TNM.”

Indisputably, Green has never been one to shy away from confrontation, and the former Michigan State star is coming to bat for a man that he won two NBA titles with. It isn’t the first time the Warriors star has gone after a media member for disparaging Durant, and it likely won’t be the last.

Everyone should have a loyal friend like Draymond Green, willing to defend their honor at any time, any where. Kevin Durant likely woke up thankful when seeing his former teammate defend him against his detractors.

More on Kevin Durant, trade rumors

Moreover, rumors of Kevin Durant being on the move have persisted since the Brooklyn Nets star requested a trade earlier this month.

Since, two teams — the Miami Heats and Phoenix Suns — have emerged as the front runners, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there’s no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant.”

Woj also provided background information that Durant and fellow star Kyrie Irving hadn’t spoken with the team since Irving opted in to the final year on his deal earlier this month.

“Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN. It happened today.”

Insanity in the Big Apple. With Durant bidding goodbye to his time in Brooklyn, perhaps Irving is next to demand a trade.

