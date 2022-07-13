ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Nyra Renita Harris Gray

By OP-ED
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNyra Renita Harris Gray was born to the union of Theodore James Harris and Daisy Lee Cummings Harris in Kansas City, Kansas. She attended Kansas City (Kansas) Public Schools graduating from Sumner High School in 1956. She enrolled at the University of Kansas where she pledged the undergraduate Delta...

