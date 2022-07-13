Nyra Renita Harris Gray

In response to the significant rise of catalytic converter thefts in King County, Councilmember Reagan Dunn recently proposed legislation to create a public awareness campaign and emphasis initiative around a new Washington state law that requires documentation of ownership during catalytic converter sales. In addition to informing the public and recycling businesses on the new requirements, Dunn’s proposal would seek to enhance enforcement, investigation, and prosecution of illicit catalytic converter sales in order to deter further catalytic converter thefts in King County, which skyrocketed a shocking 12,855% between 2019 and 2021, according to data from the King County Sheriff’s Office.

