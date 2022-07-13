Yakima Coroner Issues Warning About Deadly Drugs

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has a warning for those who use drugs in Yakima. Curtice says over the last two days he's seen 4 overdose deaths and he's concerned there's a large amount of fentanyl laced pills being sold on the streets of Yakima. He's hoping he doesn't see another...
A 75-year-old Yakima woman is accused of selling fentanyl after a man died of an overdose Tuesday. Prosecutors and Yakima police also are weighing possible homicide charges in the case. Police went to a home in the 5800 block of Scenic Drive shortly before 7 a.m. for an unattended death....
YAKIMA, Wash. — Six defendants from across Yakima County were indicted by a federal Grand Jury for firearms offenses in a widescale effort to deter the region’s violent crime. According to an announcement from Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, seven...
YAKIMA -- A 75-year-old woman in Yakima is being charged with dealing drugs, and could face a homicide charge after a man died of suspected overdose. Police responded Tuesday to a man who died at the 5800 block of Scenic Drive. Responders believe the man died of fentanyl overdose after...
A suspicious device that triggered an Army bomb squad response to the Yakima Police Department was a gunpowder-filled flashlight, police said. Officers were in the process of booking someone into the city jail Monday, and while making an inventory of the suspect’s possessions officers found the flashlight in a backpack, YPD Capt. Shawn Boyle said. Officers moved the flashlight to the back parking lot of the building, which houses the police department, jail, municipal court and city legal department.
A fire destroyed a tavern in Brownstown on the Yakama Reservation last summer and its operator, Tim Castilleja, went missing. The two-story brick tavern built in 1920 burned fast and hot. Castilleja, 56, lived at the tavern, named Jack’s Place. Days later, federal investigators said possible human remains were...
The latest Washington State Patrol list of missing Indigenous people includes 40 cases from the Yakama Nation and Yakima County. Among the names added to the list is Benita Long, a 40-year-old Yakama Nation citizen who was last seen by family on March 26. That’s when a relative dropped her off at the El Corral Motel in Toppenish, according to a flyer being shared on social media. Long was wearing gray sweatpants and a black hoodie and had a black backpack.
It's been talked about now it's about to become a reality in Yakima. The Yakima County Commissioners Friday accepted a 2.8 million federal grant to start what's being called the Regional Crime Intelligence Center. Vicki Baker from the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments says they haven't yet determined where the center will be located but it could be placed in a Yakima County Sheriff's Office substation in Zillah.
YAKIMA, WA - Avian influenza or more commonly known as Bird flu has been reported at the Yakima Greenway. According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, bird flu was first reported this year in Yakima County on June 7, 2022. "Right now it's really taking the nation by storm...
YAKIMA, Wash. — Through ongoing efforts to address gun violence and how it impacts women, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) has secured $500,000 in funding through the Department of Justice to implement protocols that aim to reduce gun violence. A member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Murray secured...
NACHES, Wash. - US Hwy 12 closed following a serious injury crash this morning seven miles west of Naches, and eastbound near the Rimrock Retreat. A semi and pickup crashed while passing each other on US 12. The semi was heading eastbound on US 12 when its trailer crossed the...
YAKIMA, Wash. — Immediate response and containment efforts from the Yakima Fire Department helped to prevent a wildfire from burning down a multi-million dollar apartment building on Tuesday afternoon. According to a press memo from the Yakima Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire on the 1500-block...
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Four coffee shops in Yakima County have been burglarized in less than a week and one business owner is looking at nearly $3,000 in damage. According to 911 call records, burglaries were called in at Lorraine’s Espresso in Wapato on the Fourth of July, Grindstone Coffee House in Terrace Heights on Thursday, The Celtic Cup in Yakima on Friday and Starbucks on South First Street on Sunday.
YAKIMA -- A fire stormed through a house in Yakima, burning it completely down to the ground and taking everything from a family. Yesterday firefighters battled a fire that spread to multiple houses on Pleasant Ave. Today, there is nothing left except ashes and miscellaneous charred items. Desirae Brown, one...
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Parent Child Assistance Program (PCAP) through Triumph Treatment Services is giving free diapers, formula and wipes to families with newborns to three-year-olds. No proof of need is required, just call (509) 907-1105. PCAP got a 750,000-dollar grant last year to give not only clients, but...
Former Yakima City Council candidate Garth Patrick McKinney was sentenced to nine months after entering guilty pleas in two assault cases against him. “I was hoping for less time, but that’s OK,” said McKinney, who with credit for time served and good behavior is expected to be released in August. He pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree assault in connection with the cases.
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – A Sunnyside man is out of the hospital after police said he was shot at six times and hit twice. It happened Monday just before 10:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Outlook Road. Investigators with the Sunnyside Police Department said a 20-year-old man reported he...
Any day now. The words of Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic after being asked about when he expects reports from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office to arrive at his office in the fatal hit and run case of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed after being struck by a hit...
YAKIMA, Wash. — Investigators are seeking new details about an adult male suspect who allegedly brandished a knife after a failed attempt at stealing a child’s bicycle from a Yakima residence. In a social media alert published on the morning of July 13, 2022, the Yakima Police Department...
4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself. It's time for some more hidden gems of the Yakima Valley! Which ones have you been lucky enough to experience?. I was in the frozen foods aisle at the grocery store yesterday looking for a cheap microwave pasta to get, and it was near closing time for the store. Two of the store's employees were talking with each other and one of them was saying, "You know where some really GOOD sushi is? It's in Selah and it's called Teppenyaki Box." He had to repeat the name of the restaurant several times because the other employee was confused as to what he was trying to say. So when I got home, I looked it up on Google and found it. Teppenyaki serves rice bowls, chicken, beef, and shrimp options, rice with salmon, chicken, or shrimp, and teriyaki rice as a side dish or added with salmon or pork. And yes, they have sushi on the menu, too! I am going to check out this hidden gem on my next payday for sure! The menu posted on their Facebook page is from a few years back, so hopefully the prices haven't gone up that much since then!
Yakima Fire Department officials say they're concerned about a big wildfire taking off and consuming homes or businesses. In fact fire officials say quick action by firefighters in Yakima on Tuesday helped prevent a big wildfire taking on in the 1500 block of East Spruce Street and burning a nearby apartment building. Firefighters say they were called at about 3:45 pm Tuesday and when they arrived they found the large brush fire. A news release says "The fire was near a multi-story apartment building with an estimated value of $2.5 million. Nine YFD firefighters were at the scene and attacked the fire, preventing damage to the apartment building."
