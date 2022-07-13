Missing Pasco Man Sought, Last Seen 2 Weeks Ago UPDATE
Pasco Police are searching for this missing man UPDATE see below story. The man was last seen by his family over 2 weeks ago. Orel Serrano, age 37, was...newstalk870.am
Pasco Police are searching for this missing man UPDATE see below story. The man was last seen by his family over 2 weeks ago. Orel Serrano, age 37, was...newstalk870.am
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0