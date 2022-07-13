Missing Pasco Man Sought, Last Seen 2 Weeks Ago UPDATE

Authorities identified 24-year-old Francisco J Avalos-Gonzalez, of Pasco, as the man who suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Wednesday in Kennewick. The single-vehicle crash took place on Highway 395 just after 1 a.m. According to the investigation reports, Francisco J Avalos-Gonzalez was going south past the roundabout on the highway when he failed to maintain control of his Toyota Camry. The car crashed into the cement barrier and the guardrail on either side of the road before finally coming to a stop.

1 DAY AGO