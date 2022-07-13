ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillespie, IL

Residents seek water quality answers from Gillespie City Council

By Dave Ambrose
thebengilpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith upward of 60 residents crowded into the Gillespie Civic Center, city officials tried to allay concerns over the city’s water supply and warned that correcting the issues will take time. The hour-long confrontation took place during the regular meeting of the city council on Monday night. Residents...

www.thebengilpost.com

