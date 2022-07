On Friday morning, Tiger Woods—living legend, bionic man, three-time hoister of the Claret Jug—crossed the Swilcan Bridge for perhaps the final time. His hat held aloft, the gallery in rapturous applause, Woods breezed across the span without stopping and continued up the fairway, tears welling in his eyes. Woods later debunked theories that this would be his final Open, but he admitted it might be his last at the Old Course, which speaks somewhat to the emotion on display from one of the coldest golf assassins to ever do it.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO