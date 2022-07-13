Library to offer financial literacy courses

The West Milford Township Library has teamed up with Columbia Bank to bring patrons a three-part series to help broaden your financial literacy. All three courses will be held on Tuesdays in August. The first class will tackle the all too frequent crime of fraud against senior citizens. Do...
Northvale Mayor Patrick J. Marana, Procida Funding, ConnectOne Bank, Alvin Sarter of Northvale Greens LLC, and Ray Reduce Development, together with Coldwell Banker are celebrating the official opening of the final section of Paris Square in Northvale, NJ, an active 55+ adult community in Bergen County, with a ribbon cutting on July 18th at 11 a.m. The total project contains 111 condominium units consisting of both townhouses and condominium apartments. The first section of 45 apartments and 20 townhouses have sold out, the final section of Paris Square adds 46 single floor luxury condominiums spread across three separate elevator buildings, each with indoor parking. The first building of 14 apartments sold out quickly, and to date more than 40% of the new section has been sold and will soon be closing.
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Discount retail chain Ocean State Job Lot has purchased the former ShopRite shopping center on North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh and plans to open a more than a 41,000-square-foot store, its first in Orange County. The company plans on hiring about 50...
When summertime hits the Hudson Valley we all want to be outside enjoying the nice weather. That’s why outdoor festivals, concerts and markets are so popular around here. You get to do something fun and be outside, too. There’s a new summer market, and it’s happening every Saturday in Dutchess County at one of the best farm and nurseries in the area.
The new store will save Newburgh shoppers a trip across the Newburgh Beacon Bridge to find savings. With the cost of just about anything and everything on the rise, most of us do what we can to shop at a store that has great deals. If you're a bargain hunter, or maybe you just like a good deal, either way, we have some great news!
Volunteer Heather Chandler of South Orange will tell you that “every day is new and exciting at Heavenly Finds Thrift Shop”. At the shop, located at 94 E. Mount Pleasant Avenue in Livingston, people can find a variety of items at prices which Chandler compared to those at an old school garage sale. However, it is not only the items which draw people in, but the atmosphere, which manager Erin McChesney of East Hanover compares to that of the tv show.
JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — With inflation and food insecurity at an all time high, 20 New Jersey organizations launched into action to help pack and distribute over 100,000 pounds of food for families unable to afford food at the grocery store. When the pandemic started, there was incredible need, so Goya stepped up and donated […]
UNION, N.J. (PIX11) — Think your groceries cost more now? They do — a new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday showed that the Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% from over the course of the year, hitting a 40-year high. It’s an indicator that the price for things like eggs, toilet paper […]
Due to popular demand, Orange County will see several more fireworks shows this month. The Fourth of July celebration will continue throughout the rest of the month thanks to an announcement made by LEGOLAND New York. The theme park has decided to offer more fireworks to parkgoers throughout the summer after an outpouring of positive feedback to its first-ever Red, White and Boom fireworks show.
CORNWALL – Every day after school Alisha Meekins hears from her daughter, a Cornwall middle school student, how fellow students mock her because she is black. Meekins brought her concerns to the Cornwall School Board on Tuesday evening with some board members saying this was the first they have heard of such behavior, and they want it looked into.
PARK RIDGE—Citing the extended period of dry weather and three of its wells offline pending treatment for PFOA, the Borough of Park Ridge Water Department wrote consumers on July 14 to say it is forced to initiate temporary water rationing measures, effective immediately. The notice says, “Although we have...
A “greenway” to circle around the outer parts of the Township of West Milford, something long envisioned by local environmentalists, got a step closer to being created when the West Milford Town Council adopted a resolution to approve a professional service contract at a recent meeting. The resolution,...
The project that feels like it's been going on forever is coming to an end. But just how long will it be until the Newburgh Beacon bridge is finally finished?. Anyone who commutes on I-84 in the Hudson Valley knows the pain of having to travel over the Hudson River. In 2020 New York State Bridge Authority revealed a major redecking plan for the westbound span of the Newburgh Beacon bridge. The project has required a complicated reconfiguration of traffic patterns, with travelers being diverted back and forth from both sides of I-84 depending on the day, eliminating breakdown lanes and causing long delays.
New York City, the largest municipal employer in the country, is facing an exodus of city workers that has led to a surge in job vacancies and difficulties delivering basic municipal services. The wave of departures has included health care workers, parks employees, police officers and child protective service workers....
The City of New York’s job vacancy rate is five times higher than it was in 2020, as laid out in this brutal New York Times story. Yes, fewer people want to work for our beloved New York City now. Some — or even much — of this is a product of our (potentially dwindling) golden moment of greater worker mobility and choice, but part of the unwillingness to work for Mayor Eric Adams appears to be his demand that city employees return to the office full time. (He loves the office so much that he has at least two of them himself.)
The New Jersey Lottery has made yet another multi-millionaire. The winning Pick-6 ticket good for $17.3 million was sold at a North Jersey 7-Eleven on Monday, July 11 (7/11). The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 490 Valley St., in Maplewood and claims the annuity jackpot. The lucky retailer...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Each year, more than 400,000 ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injuries occur in active individuals and athletes in the United States. The injuries that are common in sports usually involve sudden changes of direction, but they can also occur during regular daily activities. A torn ACL...
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least three major food stores have closed in the Garden State. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
The members of the Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital, at 1925 Union Valley Road in Hewitt, recently announced that their intern Isabella Stefanides was accepted to veterinary school and will be attending the University of Florida, in Gainsville, in the fall. Stefanides graduated from Pequannock high school and completed her undergraduate...
On the hunt for the best pizza in Westchester? From classic cheese to margherita pizza to creative slices (hello, fisherman pizza), there are tons of places in Westchester to get some incredible pizza with your kids. Below, you’ll find the best pizza in Westchester featuring fancy-to-casual Italian restaurants and grab-and-go spots.
Comments / 0