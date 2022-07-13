ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milford, NJ

Library to offer financial literacy courses

westmilfordmessenger.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Milford Township Library has teamed up with Columbia Bank to bring patrons a three-part series to help broaden your financial literacy. All three courses will be held on Tuesdays in August. The first class will tackle the all too frequent crime of fraud against senior citizens. Do...

www.westmilfordmessenger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rew-online.com

Northvale’s Paris Square Luxury Condo Ribbon Cutting￼

Northvale Mayor Patrick J. Marana, Procida Funding, ConnectOne Bank, Alvin Sarter of Northvale Greens LLC, and Ray Reduce Development, together with Coldwell Banker are celebrating the official opening of the final section of Paris Square in Northvale, NJ, an active 55+ adult community in Bergen County, with a ribbon cutting on July 18th at 11 a.m. The total project contains 111 condominium units consisting of both townhouses and condominium apartments. The first section of 45 apartments and 20 townhouses have sold out, the final section of Paris Square adds 46 single floor luxury condominiums spread across three separate elevator buildings, each with indoor parking. The first building of 14 apartments sold out quickly, and to date more than 40% of the new section has been sold and will soon be closing.
NORTHVALE, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Discount retailer to move into former supermarket space

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Discount retail chain Ocean State Job Lot has purchased the former ShopRite shopping center on North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh and plans to open a more than a 41,000-square-foot store, its first in Orange County. The company plans on hiring about 50...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Farm Hosting Summer Markets Every Saturday

When summertime hits the Hudson Valley we all want to be outside enjoying the nice weather. That’s why outdoor festivals, concerts and markets are so popular around here. You get to do something fun and be outside, too. There’s a new summer market, and it’s happening every Saturday in Dutchess County at one of the best farm and nurseries in the area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Newburgh Ready to Welcome New Discount Retail Store

The new store will save Newburgh shoppers a trip across the Newburgh Beacon Bridge to find savings. With the cost of just about anything and everything on the rise, most of us do what we can to shop at a store that has great deals. If you're a bargain hunter, or maybe you just like a good deal, either way, we have some great news!
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, NJ
West Milford, NJ
Business
City
West Milford, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Livingston Thrift Shop Has Heavenly Finds

Volunteer Heather Chandler of South Orange will tell you that “every day is new and exciting at Heavenly Finds Thrift Shop”. At the shop, located at 94 E. Mount Pleasant Avenue in Livingston, people can find a variety of items at prices which Chandler compared to those at an old school garage sale. However, it is not only the items which draw people in, but the atmosphere, which manager Erin McChesney of East Hanover compares to that of the tv show.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
PIX11

Goya hosts massive food drive at Jersey City headquarters

JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — With inflation and food insecurity at an all time high, 20 New Jersey organizations launched into action to help pack and distribute over 100,000 pounds of food for families unable to afford food at the grocery store.   When the pandemic started, there was incredible need, so Goya stepped up and donated […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Grocery prices too high? One New Jersey company offers solution

UNION, N.J. (PIX11) — Think your groceries cost more now? They do — a new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday showed that the Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% from over the course of the year, hitting a 40-year high. It’s an indicator that the price for things like eggs, toilet paper […]
UNION, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Literacy#Library#Elderly People#Mortgage#Columbia Bank
101.5 WPDH

Goshen Theme Park Announces Three Nights of Fireworks in July

Due to popular demand, Orange County will see several more fireworks shows this month. The Fourth of July celebration will continue throughout the rest of the month thanks to an announcement made by LEGOLAND New York. The theme park has decided to offer more fireworks to parkgoers throughout the summer after an outpouring of positive feedback to its first-ever Red, White and Boom fireworks show.
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cornwall mom outlines racist treatment of her middle school daughter

CORNWALL – Every day after school Alisha Meekins hears from her daughter, a Cornwall middle school student, how fellow students mock her because she is black. Meekins brought her concerns to the Cornwall School Board on Tuesday evening with some board members saying this was the first they have heard of such behavior, and they want it looked into.
CORNWALL, NY
thepressgroup.net

BREAKING: Immediate water rationing in Park Ridge, Woodcliff Lake

PARK RIDGE—Citing the extended period of dry weather and three of its wells offline pending treatment for PFOA, the Borough of Park Ridge Water Department wrote consumers on July 14 to say it is forced to initiate temporary water rationing measures, effective immediately. The notice says, “Although we have...
PARK RIDGE, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

Greenway being considered for West Milford

A “greenway” to circle around the outer parts of the Township of West Milford, something long envisioned by local environmentalists, got a step closer to being created when the West Milford Town Council adopted a resolution to approve a professional service contract at a recent meeting. The resolution,...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
101.5 WPDH

Newburgh Beacon Bridge Construction Update; When Will it End?

The project that feels like it's been going on forever is coming to an end. But just how long will it be until the Newburgh Beacon bridge is finally finished?. Anyone who commutes on I-84 in the Hudson Valley knows the pain of having to travel over the Hudson River. In 2020 New York State Bridge Authority revealed a major redecking plan for the westbound span of the Newburgh Beacon bridge. The project has required a complicated reconfiguration of traffic patterns, with travelers being diverted back and forth from both sides of I-84 depending on the day, eliminating breakdown lanes and causing long delays.
NEWBURGH, NY
nypressnews.com

Why City Workers in New York Are Quitting in Droves

New York City, the largest municipal employer in the country, is facing an exodus of city workers that has led to a surge in job vacancies and difficulties delivering basic municipal services. The wave of departures has included health care workers, parks employees, police officers and child protective service workers....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

No One Wants to Work for New York City Anymore

The City of New York’s job vacancy rate is five times higher than it was in 2020, as laid out in this brutal New York Times story. Yes, fewer people want to work for our beloved New York City now. Some — or even much — of this is a product of our (potentially dwindling) golden moment of greater worker mobility and choice, but part of the unwillingness to work for Mayor Eric Adams appears to be his demand that city employees return to the office full time. (He loves the office so much that he has at least two of them himself.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westmilfordmessenger.com

Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital bids farewell to intern

The members of the Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital, at 1925 Union Valley Road in Hewitt, recently announced that their intern Isabella Stefanides was accepted to veterinary school and will be attending the University of Florida, in Gainsville, in the fall. Stefanides graduated from Pequannock high school and completed her undergraduate...
GREENWOOD LAKE, NY
westchesterfamily.com

The Best Pizza in Westchester 2022

On the hunt for the best pizza in Westchester? From classic cheese to margherita pizza to creative slices (hello, fisherman pizza), there are tons of places in Westchester to get some incredible pizza with your kids. Below, you’ll find the best pizza in Westchester featuring fancy-to-casual Italian restaurants and grab-and-go spots.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy