Gratiot/Isabella RESD, 1131 E. Center St., Ithaca, MI 48847. You can grow your corn, soybean and/or wheat but are you able to sell it at a profit? Diversifying your marketing streams, understand the seasonal trends and knowing when to sell depending on projections are a couple of the topics we will be discussing. Angie Setzer from Consus ROI will discuss the marketing suggestions for 2022 but will also have scenarios to help you market in future seasons. Monica Jean will also be there to discuss carbon marketing questions.

ITHACA, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO