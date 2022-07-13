Kent District Library hosting coaster art contest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Craig’s Cruisers Silver Lake There are many fun activities for your family to enjoy this summer at Craig’s Cruisers in Silver Lake. For decades, the Silver Lake Craig’s Cruisers has been a staple for family fun in West Michigan. The fun continues to grow at Craig’s Cruisers, as they have added some fun attractions to their park. One of them is called the Dune Drop. This 130ft tower can hold up to 12 people and is sure to be a blast for any thrill seeker, as it drops you abruptly. To top that off, Craig’s Cruisers built a roller coaster that surrounds the Dune Drop, called the Pearly Whirly.
