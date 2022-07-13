ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Missing Dad and 3 Kids Found Dead in Indiana Lake 1 Week After They Were Last Seen by Family

By Abigail Adams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bodies of a missing dad and his three children have been recovered from an Indianapolis lake, PEOPLE can confirm. The children's bodies were located inside a car submerged in the water by the 2900 block of Bluff Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release from...

Dorothy Daniels
3d ago

My heart got so heavy when I saw this. They were innocent babies. WHY? Praying for the mother of the children and family!

Roxanna Vakili
2d ago

Shameful again in my HOME STATE of Indiana. I called our Governor of Indiana about the Mental Crisis going on and these so called social workers and cops dismisses these warning signs and his receptionist hangs up on me! I called back several times not knowing they have caller ID so I called again PRIVATE, she answered! Shame on you Governor and your team!

Vera Tupaj
2d ago

I read that he had the windshield of the car repaired the same day that they went missing. it doesn't seem like he had planned on the car ending up in the water. just my opinion.

TheDailyBeast

Five Kids Rescued From Detroit House of Horrors After Blind Sibling Found Dead in Freezer

As Azuradee France kept her five children living in squalor above, Detroit police say the body of her 3-year-old son lay dead in a basement freezer of their home. Police discovered the toddler’s decomposing body last week and took his 31-year-old mother into custody. Now, France is behind bars, facing charges of first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing a death.
DETROIT, MI
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
ACCIDENTS
truecrimedaily

Missing Indianapolis dad found dead floating in water, kids in car at bottom of the pond

INDIANAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man and his three young children were found dead this week in a pond with the children still inside a vehicle at the bottom of the water. In a statement, the Indianapolis Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Bluff Road for reports of a deceased person on Tuesday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m., When officers arrived, they reportedly found a male floating in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
People

4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition

Four people were found dead early Sunday morning in Roscommon County, Mich., in what police say was a murder-suicide. According to a release from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, the deceased have been identified as Tirany Lee Savage, 35, her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — who according to court documents was Tirany's husband. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Daily Mail

'She's a prisoner in her own body': Florida family sues Southwest Airlines after claiming disabled daughter, 25, was thrown from wheelchair and left paralyzed from the neck down

A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, claiming that their disabled daughter's life drastically changed when she was ejected from a wheelchair while boarding a flight, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. Gabrielle Assouline, 25, was boarding a Southwest flight at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
1010WINS

NJ husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) – Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in southern New Jersey in which a man and woman were found dead outside of a home, prosecutors said. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Rayanne Reven. They described Edward Reven as...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
People

Dad Accused of Drowning 3 Kids Allegedly Left Note for Estranged Wife: 'If I Can't Have Them, Neither Can You'

An Illinois father accused of drowning his three kids during a custodial visit allegedly left a note for his estranged wife saying, "If I can't have them, neither can you." According to CBS News, prosecutors revealed the note during the bond hearing for 35-year-old Jason E. Karels, who authorities believe is responsible for the drowning deaths of his children: Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3, and 2-year-old Gideon, in a bathtub at his Round Lake Beach home.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
Black Enterprise

Police Investigating 31 Decomposing Bodies Found Inside Indiana Funeral Home

Authorities in Jefferson, Indiana, are investigating after 31 decomposing bodies and cremation remains of 16 others were located inside a funeral home. On Saturday, Maj. Isaac Parker confirmed that 31 deceased individuals, “some of which were in the advanced stages of decomposition,” were found at the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, along with the post-cremation remains of 16 people, WDRB reports.
INDIANA STATE
Concord News Journal

21yo woman, accused of ‘throwing 23-month-old boy into the wall and shaking him up pretty bad’ while babysitting him, faces upgraded charges after the toddler died due to the injuries sustained in the incident

Parents sometimes have a hard time finding someone to babysit their children, and choosing the right person for the job is very important, especially when it comes to babies and toddlers. The mother of a 23-month-old baby had clearly made the wrong choice when she decided to hire a 21-year-old babysitter to take care of her toddler because the babysitter now faces felony murder charges for beating her son that led to his death.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Daily Beast

Mom: I Held My Son’s ‘Broken Skull’ After He Was Fatally Struck by Firework

An 11-year-old boy died after being struck by a firework in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, The Olympian reports. Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police were called to a residence reporting that a child had been seriously injured by fireworks around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a police press release. Camrynn Ray McMichael succumbed to his injuries while an ambulance was transporting him to an Evansville Hospital, according to the release. His mom, Kyrra Lynn, posted Monday on Facebook that she lost her son to a firework. “I held my sons broken skull & brain in my hands last night yall.! THATS THE REALITY! Don’t even f*****g buy those damn things! I’ll never see my son again over a f*****g firework. Don’t ever think it can’t happen to yours. Seriously,” she wrote. In a separate post, she thanked people for their kind words, food and donations, adding that it was hard to keep going without her son. “He seen the best in things. No matter how big, how small. He was about living & loving life,” she wrote.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
The Independent

South Carolina man missing for two months was killed by falling into factory shredder, coroner says

A 20-year-old man who went missing two months ago likely died after falling into a recycling plant shredder at the factory he worked at in South Carolina. In early May, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was reported missing by his family with his last known location being at his job at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling facility in Greer, South Carolina, located about 17 miles west of Spartanburg.
GREER, SC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Dad booted ball so hard into toddler's face he thought he'd killed him

A dad 'almost killed' his own son by accidentally booting a football at the toddler's face so hard it launched him through the air onto their brick driveway - joking it's 'put him off the sport for life'. Nick Ballinger was enjoying a kickabout against his front gate when he tried to hit the ball over two-year-old Quade Ballinger's head with almost disastrous consequences.
FOOTBALL
