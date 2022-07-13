This Is The Most Famous Movie Filmed In Missouri

Photo: Getty Images

For some reason, it always feels special when a movie is set in your state. Maybe it's because you feel a little closer to the action, like you have the inside scoop. I, for one, always point at the screen and yell, "That's where I'm from!" every time a movie so much as mentions my home state. If you're anything like me, you might be curious to know all about the most renowned movies that have been filmed where you call home.

Luckily for us, Ranker compiled a list of the most famous movies filmed in most of the U.S. states. So, what's the most iconic movie to come out of Missouri? They found 1981's Escape from New York is the most popular movie shot in the Ozark State. Here's what they had to say about it:

While John Carpenter’s 1981 dystopian thriller, Escape from New York, is probably best remembered today for introducing Kurt Russell as the excellently named Snake Plissken, its impressive look still merits praise. Recasting all of Manhattan as a fallen prison state was no small feat, and it required shoots scattered across California, Georgia, and Missouri to pull off. The bulk of the most iconic sequences, however, were concentrated in that last state. Following a hugely destructive fire in downtown St. Louis, the city was more than eager to have production inject some life into the economy and welcomed Carpenter with open arms. It was a fortunate turn of events, as the place just so happened to have an exact replica of New York's Grand Central Station available for filming, which the production hardly needed to dress.

