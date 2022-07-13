ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Is The Most Famous Movie Filmed In Missouri

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uLB6_0geL9w1u00
Photo: Getty Images

For some reason, it always feels special when a movie is set in your state. Maybe it's because you feel a little closer to the action, like you have the inside scoop. I, for one, always point at the screen and yell, "That's where I'm from!" every time a movie so much as mentions my home state. If you're anything like me, you might be curious to know all about the most renowned movies that have been filmed where you call home.

Luckily for us, Ranker compiled a list of the most famous movies filmed in most of the U.S. states. So, what's the most iconic movie to come out of Missouri? They found 1981's Escape from New York is the most popular movie shot in the Ozark State. Here's what they had to say about it:

While John Carpenter’s 1981 dystopian thriller, Escape from New York, is probably best remembered today for introducing Kurt Russell as the excellently named Snake Plissken, its impressive look still merits praise. Recasting all of Manhattan as a fallen prison state was no small feat, and it required shoots scattered across California, Georgia, and Missouri to pull off. The bulk of the most iconic sequences, however, were concentrated in that last state. Following a hugely destructive fire in downtown St. Louis, the city was more than eager to have production inject some life into the economy and welcomed Carpenter with open arms. It was a fortunate turn of events, as the place just so happened to have an exact replica of New York's Grand Central Station available for filming, which the production hardly needed to dress.

Looking for more? Check out the full list here.

Comments / 0

Related
CJ Coombs

The Lambert's Cafe and its roll throwing tradition has brought the crowds for 80 years

One of Lambert Cafe's locations in Foley, Alabama.Infrogmation of New Orleans, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Founded in 1942, Lambert's Cafe has three locations in Sikeston and Ozark, Missouri, and Foley, Alabama. It's the place to visit if you enjoy country or southern-style cooking with popular items on the menu like fried chicken, of course, catfish, meatloaf, and homemade chicken and dumplings. There are plenty of side options available. And, of course, let's not forget the throwing of the rolls.
FOLEY, AL
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence and Confirms Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez confirmed she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Sunday afternoon email to her fans. The couple married in Las Vegas Saturday night, with Lopez wearing a "dress from an old movie" and Affleck wearing a jacket from his closet. Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April 2021, about a year after they rekindled their romance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pink Politic

Part 3: Parents find similarities in the deaths of their kids in Washington & Madison counties Missouri & want answers.

The story of Jacob Kirkpatrick's death is another case swept under the rug by Sherriff Katy Mccutcheon of the Madison County Sheriff's Department. A man named Jacob Kirkpatrick is joining the already growing list of inconsistent & false autopsies. Madison County wrote his death off as an overdose/accident. Depending on what paragraph you read in the autopsy conclusion report, it could be either. The problem is it was neither. I was able to gain an exclusive interview with his mother, Kelly.
MISSOURI STATE
Deadline

Gunman Opens Fire At North Carolina Comedy Club Featuring ‘The Office’ Costar Craig Robinson

Gunfire outside a North Carolina comedy club where comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform Saturday night sent the comedian and the audience scrambling, police said. The gunman entered The Comedy Zone in Charlotte just after 9 PM and brandished a gun, demandng that everyone leave the club. That caused the audience, including Robinson, to head to a next-door venue for safety. His performance was cancelled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Local
Missouri Entertainment
State
California State
State
Missouri State
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Variety

‘Detective Vs Sleuths’ Rises to Top on Second Weekend at China Box Office

Click here to read the full article. Hong Kong-produced crime action film “Detective Vs Sleuths” took top honors at the mainland China box office in its second weekend of release. New release title, ‘Mozart From Space” came in a disappointing second. “Detective Vs Sleuths” earned $18.4 million (RMB123 million) between Friday and Sunday, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. That was only a 20% drop compared with its opening weekend and advances it to a 10-day cumulative of $58.8 million. The film involves Wai Ka-fai, a writer-director who is also a longtime Johnnie To collaborator, re-team with actor...
MOVIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

166K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy