Elsmere, KY

Elsmere City Council Passes LGBTQ Fairness Ordinance, Kentucky’s 24th

By Ethan Smith
leoweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElsmere in Northern Kentucky has become the 24th municipality in the state to adopt a Fairness Ordinance, which protects LGBTQ people from discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations. Led by council member Aaron Moore, the council voted 4-1 to approve...

Comments / 4

Blake House
4d ago

you wouldn't give animals all the same rights as humans. why should these creatures be treated differently

Reply(1)
5
Heaven helpus
4d ago

this is so WRONG!! I thought Kentucky was a Christian state somewhat, I will be voting out the people that did this!!

Reply(1)
5
 

