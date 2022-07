Nashville has an ongoing lack of affordable housing. What exactly is “affordable housing”? Who defines it? And what does it mean to get subsidized housing?. In this episode we talk with some experts who can knock out some of those questions for us. We’ll also hear from a former landlord who’s navigated making a profit while renting to college students and Section 8 voucher holders. Then we bring in a couple renters who are imminently experiencing the anxiety that comes with being priced out of their neighborhoods.

