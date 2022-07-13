ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Two Arrested in Connection With Overdose Death of Pregnant Woman

By Mike Leischner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Two Central Wisconsin men are being charged in connection with the overdose death of a 27-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant earlier this summer....

21-year-old rolls vehicle fleeing from deputies after a party

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office say that when a 21-year-old man was feeling a large party with alleged underage drinking, he struck a squad car and later rolled his vehicle after a short pursuit. According to a release, deputies were made aware of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Willison Sentenced for 2019 Police Chase

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man found guilty of running into a police officer with his car, then leading officers on a high-speed chase will serve 11.5 years in prison. Dan Willison will also serve five years of extended supervision as part of Judge Michael Moran’s orders given on Friday for one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Upon release, he will also be required to install an ignition lock device in any vehicles registered to him and will have his driver’s license revoked for three years.
WAUSAU, WI
DOJ Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Forest County

TOWN OF LINCOLN, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an incident involving the assault of a DNR game warden, who then shot the person assaulting them causing non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say it started when the warden pulled over a UTV for a routine traffic stop...
FOREST COUNTY, WI
Trial for Wausau Homicide Suspect Postponed

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The trial for the man accused of killing another person in May 2021 has been wiped off the docket after his attorneys pulled out of the case. Michael Turner was in a Marathon County courtroom on Friday where his late-August trial was canceled in favor of a calendar call on August 9th.
WAUSAU, WI
Wood County Man Arrested for Possession

A Wood County man arrested after fire crews noticed drug activity in his home appeared in Wood County Court. Back in May, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the Village of Port Edwards. A search warrant was executed after the fire crew noticed signs of drug activity in the home.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
2 facing charges in overdose death of pregnant woman in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department said two men are facing criminal charges following an overdose death. On June 1, officers responded to a home on Indiana Avenue for a report of a 27-year-old woman that was unresponsive. The woman, who was 8 months pregnant was pronounced dead. Authorities said a search of the scene revealed evidence of narcotic use.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Woman Convicted in Neenah Murder

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the suspects in a Neenah murder was convicted Thursday. Terran Colwell, 30, pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30, court records show. She had...
NEENAH, WI
Joint Investigation Nabs Interstate Trafficker, Drugs, Gun, Cash

A large quantity of drugs along with cash and a loaded gun were seized by authorities last week as a result of a multi-agency investigation. The Fond du Lac and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Offices coordinated with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group that culminated in a traffic stop the week of July 4th. Working with K9 units, officials arrested the subject who was traveling to Wisconsin from out-of-state on US 151 in Fond du Lac County. They were transporting about 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 12 ounces of high-potency THC wax, over seven pounds of THC edibles, along with quantities of suspected heroin, LSD, psylocibin mushrooms, ketamine, oxycodone, over $21,000 in US Currency along with a loaded 9mm handgun.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Two charged with kidnapping man in Wisconsin, bringing him to Florida

(WFRV) – Two people are facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a man in Wisconsin and bringing him to Florida to work off a debt. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 34-year-old Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo and 39-year-old Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez are charged with kidnapping a man and holding him for money. The incident allegedly happened on June 9 in Abbotsford.
FLORIDA STATE
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week. The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Public Safety
Pregnancy
Services held in Mauston for Wisconsin judge killed by man he sentenced

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin is remembering a retired judge who was allegedly the target of a hit list. Services for Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer will be held Wednesday, July 13 in Mauston. Roemer was shot and killed in his New Lisbon home last month by Douglas...
Car stolen after being purchased at the Iola Car Show

(WLUK)-- A car was taken from a neighboring parking site near the Iola Car Show grounds. The car was stolen from Doug Klein, owner of American Dream Machines. It is a 1968 black Ford Mustang fastback with white interior, the VIN number for the car is, 8F02FJ138105. Klein says he...
IOLA, WI
Woodchucks Rally to Top Lakeshore

MEQUON, WI (WSAU) – Down to their final out, the Wausau Woodchucks rallied to score five ninth-inning runs and defeat the Lakeshore Chinooks 8-4 at Moonlight Graham Field Saturday night. A game-tying triple by Zach Levenson (Miami) knocked in Brent Widder (Evansville) and tied the score at four. After...
WAUSAU, WI
Rafters Top Woodchucks

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – (WAUSAU WOODCHUCKS-WSAU) –The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (37-8) prevailed in a tight 3-2 contest with the Wausau Woodchucks (23-22) at Witter Field Thursday night. A two-run homer by Brendan Bobo in the sixth inning made the difference for the hometown Rafters, who snapped the Woodchucks’...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI

