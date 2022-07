One person is dead after a vehicle he or she was driving crashed into a building and ignited a fire Saturday night near the Mabton city limits. The crash occurred after 11 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle traveling south on State Route 241 left the road through an empty lot and crashed into an abandoned building in the 200 block of A Street, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. The building caught fire along with the vehicle.

MABTON, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO