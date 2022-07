Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes announce that on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the New Hampshire State Police, with the assistance of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, will be conducting a ground-search of an area located off Route 112 in the towns of Landaff and Easton, New Hampshire, in connection with the investigation of a missing person, Maura Murray. The search activity is not the result of new information in the case. Instead, it is part of an ongoing investigative process and will consist of a more extensive search surrounding areas that had been previously searched in a more limited fashion.

LANDAFF, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO