ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

Troopers Arrest Subject for Felony DUI and Drug Charges

townsquaredelaware.com
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police have arrested 38-year-old Robert Lecates of Laurel, DE for felony DUI and narcotics offenses following an investigation that began in the Laurel area on Tuesday morning. On July 12, 2022, at approximately 12:04 a.m., troopers responded to the Oasis Travel Plaza located at 30759 Sussex Highway...

townsquaredelaware.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townsquaredelaware.com

Notice of Increased Police Presence- Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach- Delaware State Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation in the area of East Atlantic Apartments. As a result, an increased police presence will be seen in the area. This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. Additional information will be released once it becomes available.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

THIRD GENERATION TROOPER TO JOIN COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT TEAM

“The Delaware State Police is proud to announce the assignment of Trooper Danielle ‘Dani’ Blue #1923 to the Delaware State Police Community Engagement Unit. Trooper Blue graduated from the Training Academy in 2021 and is a third-generation Delaware State Trooper. Trooper Blue’s grandfather, Daniel ‘Dan’ Blue, served with the Delaware State Police in the 1960s & 1970s and retired with the rank of Trooper First Class. Despite retiring from the Division after many faithful years of service “Trooper Dan,” as many knew him, always maintained such an affinity for the State Police that he spends most of his days and nights hanging out in the main gallery of the Delaware State Police Museum in Dover. While there, he typically spends his time telling ‘war stories’ and reliving his ‘glory days!’
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy