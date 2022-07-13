ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Norman Paul Shrewsberry

richlandsource.com
 4 days ago

Norman Paul Shrewsberry, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at his brother's home in Barberton. He was born May 6, 1954, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Esther Fay (Logan) and Paul Ray Shrewsberry. He attended Newhope School and was an honest,...

www.richlandsource.com

richlandsource.com

Jody Baker

Jody Baker, age 61 of Willard, Ohio passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Jody was faithful and strong willed throughout her twenty-five year battle with cancer, and has now been called home in victory by God to join her parents in heaven. She was born August 24, 1960 in Willard, OH to the late Gerald "Buzz" and Margaret "Margie" (Schindley) Karl. Spending her early years in New Washington, OH, she graduated from Buckeye Central High School in 1978. Jody then resided in Willard, OH for the majority of her adult years. She had worked at Home Savings and Loan Bank in Willard for many years alongside her good friend Lisa Smith. Jody loved going on annual family vacations, especially to Siesta Key, Florida. She enjoyed going shopping at T.J. Maxx, having a drink and eating outdoors at all of her favorite restaurants in Ohio and Florida, and going on many "girl's trip" adventures. She followed, with a passion, all of the Cleveland and Ohio State sports teams like her father "Buzz". Jody loved watching her kids excel in their high school sports, never missing a game or ceremony. More recently, she attended all of her granddaughter Charlotte's T-ball games no matter how difficult the long walk to the fields may have been for her. Her ability to find beauty in the small things was unmatched. She loved a nice rainstorm, finding the perfect gift for a loved one or sending a card at every opportunity with a kind message. Above all else, Jody was devoted to her family. She lived to make the lives of those around her, especially her kids and grandkids, as exceptional and stress free as possible. Known to her grandchildren as "Mimi", she would do anything to make her time with them special. Including, taking them to Claire's, having their favorite snacks when they visited and of course a little money for their piggy banks. Jody fought to the arrival of her newest grandchild Cooper who was born the day after Father's Day. Prior to her passing, she was able to spend a special evening with Cooper and the Durbin family in celebration of her daughter Kayla's birthday.
WILLARD, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Day 1 of Inkcarceration at OSR (Part I)

Friday's first day of Inkcarceration brought a huge audience to the grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield. Special thanks to the Inkcarceration staff for providing these photos.
richlandsource.com

Mansfield economy braces for Inkcarceration weekend

MANSFIELD — Around 75,000 rock music fans, musicians, tattoo artists, and tattoo enthusiasts will descend on the Ohio State Reformatory for the Inkcarceration Music Festival this weekend. Half of the legions of attendees are coming from outside Ohio, said event publicist Kristine Ashton-Magnuson of Ashton-Magnuson Media. The festival will...
27 First News

Patricia Bryant, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Patricia Bryant Youngstown, 75, departed this earthly life, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Mrs. Patricia Bryant was born in Youngstown, Ohio, January 13, 1947, daughter of Douglas Scrutchen, Sr. and Clara Stewart. Patricia joined Clyde J. Bryant in marital bliss on May 14, 1965. She...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Here's a peak at the Mansfield Municipal Building courtroom mural in 1948

MANSFIELD -- The former Mansfield Municipal Building, located at the corner of Second & Walnut Streets, was about 20 years old when the upper floor was remodeled to accommodate larger courtrooms. At that time the city commissioned local artist HR McBride to paint a mural over the bench in Judge...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Have a dollop every day on an Ice Cream Trail adventure

No matter who you ask, the month of July usually means freedom and fireworks. But were you aware that July is officially National Ice Cream Month?. Indeed, you read that correctly. And with that knowledge, July just got better in my book!. GALLERY: Summer ice cream in Ohio. Being a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

A tale of 2 birthdays & friends from multiple states at Inkcarceration

MANSFIELD — A squad of friends and family, wearing matching birthday-themed jerseys, descended on Inkcarceration this weekend to celebrate the 30th birthday of Dustin Lowman, a tattooed and pink-bearded steel mill worker from Middletown, Ohio. Lowman's group included his father, his best friend, and a buddy, Levi Kroy of...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Part II: The nightmare that walked Murder Ridge near Nellie

NELLIE -- The Mohawk Dam was a major public works project when it was built in Coshocton County during the 1930s. A dry dam designed to hold back waters during times of flood, it was a very modern intrusion into a rural area that still looked much like it had in the 19th century.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Haring Realty welcomes new agent Michelle Swaim

MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced Michelle Swaim is the most recent addition to its team of professionals. "For the last 10 years," Michelle recalls, "I have been a nurse. I am used to advocating for people and their families when they are at their most vulnerable state."
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

From Michigan to Mansfield for a tattoo at Inkcarceration

MANSFIELD — Griffen Deering, of Clarkston, Michigan, lies prone on a tattooing table, his arm outstretched behind him while his tattoo sleeve-in-progress gets filled in. "The bones suck and the wrist sucks," Deering says, wincing slightly. This is his third day on the tattoo table at Georgia-based Paragon Tattoo's...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Anonymous Assembly: Mysterious purple trees, downtown parking & gang signs

Dear reader, it's time for the long-awaited third installment of "Anonymous Assembly," a column where I answer a handful of questions submitted anonymously to our newsroom. We receive hundreds of submissions on our Open Source platform, where readers can submit questions to our newsroom that we answer in article form.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

140 golfers participate in Freddies Youth Football golf outing

FREDERICKTOWN -- Under perfect weather conditions the 20th annual Fredericktown-Willie Davis Youth Football Golf outing took place on Saturday, July 9, at the Chapel Hill Golf Course. Brad Mast and Jim Davis, the event organizers, reported that the outing was a "sold out" event with 34 teams and 140 golfers...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

The Lincoln Highways Impact on Main Street USA

The public is invited a special presentation titled "The Lincoln Highway: Crestline's Stretch of Main Street America". Find out how travelers on the Lincoln Highway impacted businesses and Main Street USA. Presented by former director of Lowe-Volk Park Mr. Bill Fisher. Presentation is free and will be held on Sunday,...
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

GMAC: Walnut Hills Swim Club wins all team titles at annual competition

MANSFIELD -- More than a dozen records were shattered on Saturday during the 2022 Greater Mansfield Aquatic Swimming and Diving Championships at the Walnut Hills Swim Club. The records fell as host Walnut Hills swept the team titles -- boys, girls and overall. Evan Price from Colonel Crawford was the...
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Condado adds three new Ohio restaurants, with more to come

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With a flurry of three openings in three weeks, Condado Tacos has grown to 35 locations in seven states. The Columbus-based chain recently opened three new Ohio restaurants, in Boardman, Anderson Township and Perrysburg. Another four openings are scheduled this year, including two new cities — Kalamazoo, Michigan, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH

