Norman Paul Shrewsberry

Jody Baker, age 61 of Willard, Ohio passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Jody was faithful and strong willed throughout her twenty-five year battle with cancer, and has now been called home in victory by God to join her parents in heaven. She was born August 24, 1960 in Willard, OH to the late Gerald “Buzz” and Margaret “Margie” (Schindley) Karl. Spending her early years in New Washington, OH, she graduated from Buckeye Central High School in 1978. Jody then resided in Willard, OH for the majority of her adult years. She had worked at Home Savings and Loan Bank in Willard for many years alongside her good friend Lisa Smith. Jody loved going on annual family vacations, especially to Siesta Key, Florida. She enjoyed going shopping at T.J. Maxx, having a drink and eating outdoors at all of her favorite restaurants in Ohio and Florida, and going on many “girl’s trip” adventures. She followed, with a passion, all of the Cleveland and Ohio State sports teams like her father “Buzz”. Jody loved watching her kids excel in their high school sports, never missing a game or ceremony. More recently, she attended all of her granddaughter Charlotte’s T-ball games no matter how difficult the long walk to the fields may have been for her. Her ability to find beauty in the small things was unmatched. She loved a nice rainstorm, finding the perfect gift for a loved one or sending a card at every opportunity with a kind message. Above all else, Jody was devoted to her family. She lived to make the lives of those around her, especially her kids and grandkids, as exceptional and stress free as possible. Known to her grandchildren as “Mimi”, she would do anything to make her time with them special. Including, taking them to Claire’s, having their favorite snacks when they visited and of course a little money for their piggy banks. Jody fought to the arrival of her newest grandchild Cooper who was born the day after Father’s Day. Prior to her passing, she was able to spend a special evening with Cooper and the Durbin family in celebration of her daughter Kayla’s birthday.

