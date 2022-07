EUGENE, Ore. -- Never mind that she got passed at the end of her last sprint around the track. Or ended up with a bronze medal instead of gold. For 15 memorable seconds Friday night at the world championships, Allyson Felix was sprinting alone in the sunshine, cruising past the stands and far ahead of the field down the backstretch. A few minutes later, she was taking her newly won prize and hanging it around her 3-year-old daughter's neck.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO