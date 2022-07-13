ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Receives Lowly Spot in Top 125 Rankings

By Ryan Menzie
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWf6k_0geKy7G700

In a league as competitive as the NBA, you want to be at the top to be considered elite. For Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, that unfortunately wasn't the case.

In The Athletics' Seth Partnow's NBA player rankings for the coming season, Westbrook, who has been in a mix of trade rumors in recent weeks, was placed in Tier 5 of Partnow's top 125 rankings. Tier 5 includes players ranked between 85-125 (quotes via Seth Partnow)

"I weigh playoff viability and success highly. While regular-season floor-raising matters, lifting a team’s ceiling matters even more. As such, I try to envision that player in the role he would likely play for a contending team. I consider the whole of a player’s recent career, not just last season."

Scroll to Continue

When looking at the big picture, being in the top 125 of the approximately 450 NBA players in the league still keeps you in decent company. However, for someone as fiery as the former MVP, it can be seen as motivation to get back to where he once was.

Westbrook joins tier 5 company with players such as RJ Barrett, former Lakers Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma, Gordon Hayward, and other former Laker Alex Caruso.

Westbrook, who is slated to earn $47.1 million this season after picking up his player option, saw a steep drop in his stats averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

For a Lakers team who struggled mightily and missed the playoffs, Westbrook and the team will need to step it up and hopefully it can translate to a higher player ranking next season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Athletics#Lrb#Mvp
fadeawayworld.net

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Says The Team Won't Wreck Their Future With An All-In Move: "I Don't Wanna Go Off A Cliff Like Other Teams Do When They Go All In, They Got No Young Players, No Draft Choices.”

Joe Lacob has found himself in the news an awful lot in recent times. While partly that was because his team won their 4th championship in the last 8 seasons in 2021-22, it was also for how they had accomplished it. The Warriors owner was coming under some fire for the team's payroll, which was the highest in NBA history, with rival teams being worried about their spending.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Nets make major management decision amid offseason turmoil

The Brooklyn Nets are facing some gale-force headwinds right now, but they have now given themselves at least some form of certainty moving forward. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports Friday that the Nets have agreed to a contract extension with GM Sean Marks. Winfield notes that Marks’ extension agreement came after former MVP Kevin Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn. Marks’ front office staffers have also reportedly secured new deals.
BROOKLYN, NY
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy