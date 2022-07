An old running track that dates back to the 1930s has been revitalized at a cost of $1.2 million as part of an overhaul of parks in Camden County. Jack Curtis Stadium sits on the banks of the Cooper River and was in need of repair. It had an old gravel track, and Commissioner Jeff Nash said people got bits of it stuck on their clothes every time they used the facility. Piece by piece the track was getting carried away into people’s homes.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO