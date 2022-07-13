Alabama Athletics Places 132 Student-Athletes on SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For the seventh year in a row, The University of Alabama ranked in the top-two when it comes to the Southeastern Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll, taking second with 132 accolades in 2022, the league office announced Wednesday.
The Crimson Tide's baseball (24), women’s golf (8) and rowing (37) teams led the SEC in their respective sports. Rowing also tallied the second-highest total among all schools and sports.
To earn a place on the honor roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing. The spring list honors those student-athletes that participate in baseball, beach volleyball, men's and women's golf, lacrosse, rowing, softball, men's and women's tennis and men's and women's track and field. A total of 1,531 student-athletes earned the honor during the spring of 2022.
So far this season, Alabama has placed 273 students on the SEC fall, winter and spring honor rolls. Additional names will be added to the Tide's tally when the first-year list comes out in July.
Alabama on the 2022 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll
Student-Athlete – Sport – Major
Simms Abney - M Golf - General Business
Haley Alexander - Rowing - Communication Studies
Cathryn Antonacio - Rowing - Advertising
Ellie Bachmann - W Track & Field - Public Health
Melanie Bailes - W Golf - Communication Studies
Chago Basso - M Track & Field - Finance
Raegan Beightol - Rowing - Economics
Loudmilla Bencheikh - W Tennis - Communication Studies
Hannah Bennett - Rowing - Chemistry
Stella Bolton - Rowing - Biology
Hayley Bounds - Rowing - Microbiology
Amari Brown - W Track & Field - Management
Carolina Caminoli - W Golf - Marketing
Bianca Carroccio - W Track & Field - Finance
McKenna Carroll - Rowing - Psychology
Mercy Chelangat - W Track & Field - Public Health
Rudi Christiansen - M Tennis - Pre-Major Studies
Canon Claycomb - M Golf - News Media
Bobby Colantonio Jr. - M Track & Field - Sport Hospitality
Nathan Cooper - M Track & Field - Kinesiology
Graham Crawford - Baseball - Management
Alexa Cruz - W Track & Field - Education Psychology: General Education
Erica Cunningham - Rowing - Communication Studies
Caroline Curtis - W Golf - Accounting
Saskia Dammersmith - Rowing - Human Environmental Sciences
Ashley Davis - Rowing - Management
Zane Denton - Baseball - News Media
Owen Diodati - Baseball - Finance
Abby Doerr - Softball - Psychology
Lea Duben - W Track & Field - Kinesiology
Nickolette Dunbar - W Track & Field - Hospitality Management
Sarah Edwards - W Golf - Human Environmental Sciences
Clayton Elder - M Track & Field - Lower Division General Business
Emma Ewell - Rowing - Advertising
Eric Foggo - Baseball - Sport and Hospitality Management
Leander Forbes - M Track & Field - Sport Hospitality
Montana Fouts - Softball - Sport Hospitality Management
Rachel Fuller - Rowing - Aerospace Engineering
Eli Giles - Baseball - Kinesiology
Jack Goldasich - M Golf - General Business & Finance
Landon Green - Baseball - Consumer Sciences
Kat Grill - Softball - Kinesiology
William Hamiter - Baseball - Finance
KJ Haney - Softball - Criminal Justice
Davis Heller - Baseball - Communication Studies
Brittany Hill - Rowing - Biology
Grayson Hitt - Baseball - Consumer Sciences
Amy Hitzel - Rowing - Operations Management
Hunter Hoopes - Baseball - Human Environmental Science
Kristen Hopkins - W Track & Field - Finance
Jim Jarvis - Baseball - General Business
Antoine Jean - Baseball - Communication Studies
Darcy Jennings - Rowing - Sport Administration
Jenna Johnson - Softball - Kinesiology
Jace Jones - M Track & Field - Lower Division Finance
Patrick Kaukovalta - M Tennis - Psychology
Samantha Kellogg - Rowing - Computer Science
Ella Kemna - Rowing - Kinesiology
Lexi Kilfoyl - Softball - General Business
Camille Kohtala - W Track & Field - Kinesiology
Samantha Kunza - W Track & Field - Kinesiology
Katie Kurtz - Rowing - Marketing
Jake Leger - Baseball - Marketing
Talaya Lewis - W Track & Field - Criminology & Criminal Justice
Tyler Lipscomb - M Golf - Creative Media
Allysion Loveless - Rowing - International Studies
Mary Mac Trammell - W Golf - English
Polly Mack - W Golf - Hospitality Management
Jorja MacRae - Rowing - Sport Administration
Ella Maggio - Rowing - Physical Education
Anne Marie Hiser - W Tennis - Communication Studies
Blythe Markel - Rowing - Economics
Kieran McKeag - M Track & Field - Biology
Jacob McNairy - Baseball - Human Performance Exercise Science
Claudia Mecchia - Rowing - Psychology
Alex Mielke - M Track & Field - Finance
Madison Miller - W Track & Field - Mathematics
Lauren Montgomery - Rowing - Public Relations
Trace Moore - Baseball - Criminal Justice
Angelica Moresco - W Golf - Kinesiology
Christal Mosley - W Track & Field - Social Work
Amara Obi - W Track & Field - Public Health
Sydney Orefice - W Tennis - Finance
Emilie Øverås - W Golf - News Media
Anna Parkhomenko - W Tennis - Consumer Sciences
Megan Patton - W Track & Field - Chemistry
Alicia Pearson - Rowing - Architectural Engineering
Abby Pesansky - Rowing - General Business
Taylor Pickett - W Track & Field - Accounting
Andrew Pinckney - Baseball - Management Information Systems
Thomas Ponder - M Golf - Psychology
Hailey Poole - W Track & Field - Nursing
Will Portera - Baseball - Biology
Connor Prielipp - Baseball - Consumer Sciences
Braden Pyron - M Track & Field - Mechanical Engineering
Dylan Ray - Baseball - Consumer Sciences
Jami Reed - W Track & Field - Marketing
Caden Rose - Baseball - Consumer Sciences
Gianna Rucki - Rowing - Operations Management
Kristen Rupinen - Rowing - Management Information Systems
Hunter Ruth - Baseball - General Business
Rich Saenz - M Track & Field - Finance
Alex Salter - Softball - General Business
Haleigh Sanders - Rowing - Creative Media
Riley Schelp - W Track & Field - English As Second Language
Tommy Seidl - Baseball - MBA
Mark Shannon - M Track & Field - Finance/Economics
Emma Shenkenberg - Rowing - Microbiology
Grady Shiflet - M Track & Field - Psychology
Stephanie Slaven - Rowing - Criminal Justice
Sophie Spada - W Track & Field - Kinesiology
Elizabeth Struble - Rowing - Kinesiology
Michala Struble - Rowing - Interior Design
Zada Tagovailoa - W Track & Field - Management
Dominic Tamez - Baseball - Consumer Sciences
Jaala Torrence - Softball - Kinesiology
Kaylee Tow - Softball - MBA
Rachael Tullis - Rowing - Social Work
Lauren Turner - W Track & Field - Biology
Amaris Tyynismaa - W Track & Field - Communication Studies
Kerri Walsh - W Track & Field - Accounting, Finance
Aysia Ward - W Track & Field - Accounting
Kelsey Weber - Rowing - Public Health
Sydney Wenstrom - Rowing - Criminal Justice
Riley White - W Track & Field - Human Performance Exercise Science
Jacob Wiggers - M Track & Field - Finance/ Economics/ Accounting
Alex Wilkins - W Track & Field - Chemical Engineering
Karmen Williams - W Track & Field - Public Health
Drew Williamson - Baseball - Management
Savannah Woodard - Softball - Psychology
Priscilla York - Rowing - Management Information Systems
Samantha Zelden - W Track & Field - Hospitality Management
