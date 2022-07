MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As Dylan Cease unwound in the clubhouse after his latest masterful start, the soft-spoken right-hander downplayed any lingering disappointment about being left off the All-Star team.The jovial Chicago White Sox were more than happy to state his case.Cease spun a one-hitter over seven innings as the White Sox walloped Minnesota 11-0 on Sunday to surge into the break by winning three out of four games against the first-place Twins."That's what he's done all year," manager Tony LaRussa said. "He's picked us up at important times."Cease (9-4) allowed only a fifth-inning single to Alex Kirilloff and two walks. Andrew...

