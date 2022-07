NORMAL — What was once “Jesse Fell’s backyard” is now a wooded respite along Constitution Trail and soon-to-be waystation for butterflies. Laura’s Gardens is an integral part of the Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal. But you don’t have to take part in an Art Station program to enjoy the shady oasis of maples, cedars and other trees along the Red Granite Trail.

NORMAL, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO