Beckley, WV

2 teens, 1 juvenile arrested in connection with church arson investigation

By Alyssa Hannahs
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHADY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two teenagers and one juvenile are facing charges in connection with a fire that reduced a church to rubble. According to West Virginia State...

www.wdtv.com

WVNS

Officials call for change to CPS reporting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The region has seen several disturbing cases of child abuse and the deaths of two children in recent years, officials report. Authorities say it is time for change to the Child Protective Services Reporting system. One Summers County neighborhood in Forrest Hill was stunned on...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Crime & Safety
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
fox40jackson.com

West Virginia church destroyed by fire, 3 suspects arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic church in West Virginia, state police said. Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston; James Dean Elmore, 19, of Beckley; and a juvenile boy were charged in connection with the fire at St. Colman Catholic Church in the Shady Spring area of Raleigh County, police said Wednesday.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 1 injured in head-on Nicholas County crash

NETTIE, WV (WOWK) – One person has died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nicholas County. According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 3:41 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 on WV Route 20 near the Cheer Lane intersection in Nettie. Troopers say a pickup truck with two occupants crossed […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Charleston PD remember fallen brother

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Wednesday marked the 18 year anniversary of the passing of Patrolman William “Billy” Overton Jr. of the Charleston Police Department, for which the department released a statement commemorating the date. Patrolman Overton passed away in the line of duty on July 13, 1994...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

3 charged in connection with fire at historic WVa church

SHADY SPRING, WV (AP) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic church in West Virginia, state police said. Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston; James Dean Elmore, 19, of Beckley; and a juvenile boy were charged in connection with the fire at St. Colman Catholic Church in the Shady Spring area of Raleigh County, police said Wednesday.
SHADY SPRING, WV
#Church Arson#Catholic Church#Fire Marshal#Wsaz
Lootpress

Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison for Drug and Gun Crimes

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Shawn Lamont Lane, 33, of Charleston, was sentenced to seven years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. According to court documents and statements made...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Man killed, woman injured in Nicholas County crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed Thursday in Nicholas County after his vehicle struck a log truck head on, West Virginia State Police said. Anthony O’Brien, 42, of Leivasy was driving a pickup truck on Rt. 20 near Cheer Lane in Nettie, W.Va., when the truck crossed into the opposite lane and struck an oncoming log truck, a news release from WVSP said.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County man faces charges after reportedly stealing bike

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, deputies were alerted of a stolen dirt bike on Bachman Road in Beckwith. Deputies spoke to the owner of the dirt bike and their parents, and searched the neighborhood. The deputies […]
OAK HILL, WV
Metro News

Woman dies in Logan County rollover crash

LOGAN, W.Va. — A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a woman in Logan County. State Police said the 26 year old woman was driving on Route 10 between Logan and Man at around 2 p.m. Thursday when she lost control of her car and struck a concrete barrier. The vehicle flipped multiple times.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Police identify Huntington man killed while working on vehicle

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:20 p.m., 7/14/2022. Huntington police said a man working on a vehicle outside his home died Thursday after a car jack came loose and pinned him under the vehicle. Henry Howard Scites, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency service workers, according...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Man arrested after drugs found inside Logan County home

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Logan County made an arrest following the search Wednesday of a Chapmanville home. Tony Dale Ritchie Jr., 35, has been charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person with a firearm, according to a social media post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Two arrested on murder charges in Summers County

UPDATE: Summers County WV, (Hinton News) - Police were called to the scene of a murder in Forest Hill on the morning of July 12. Rusty Allen Weikle and Rebakah Weikle, both 30, of Forest Hill, were arrested and are being charged with the murder of their young child. According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived to find the home in "deplorable conditions." TRIGGER WARNING: Graphic descriptions After arriving on the scene, officers located a four-year-old child on a small bed. According to the criminal complaint, the officer saw a large laceration on the child's throat and an enormous amount of blood in the bed. Following...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

UPDATE: Body found in downtown Ironton

The Ironton Police Department is investigating a body of a man found in a car on Wednesday evening. IPD detective Captain Brian Pauley said around 8 p.m. the department got a call about an unresponsive person in a car parked on a lot at S. Second Street and Jefferson Street, near the Oakley C. Collins Memorial Bridge.
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Death investigation underway after body found in vehicle

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ironton Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday evening. Officials say officers got a call around 8 p.m. about someone in a car who appeared to be unconscious. Officers responded to a parking lot along 2nd Street between Adams Street and Jefferson...
IRONTON, OH

