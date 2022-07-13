2 teens, 1 juvenile arrested in connection with church arson investigation

UPDATE: Summers County WV, (Hinton News) - Police were called to the scene of a murder in Forest Hill on the morning of July 12. Rusty Allen Weikle and Rebakah Weikle, both 30, of Forest Hill, were arrested and are being charged with the murder of their young child. According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived to find the home in "deplorable conditions." TRIGGER WARNING: Graphic descriptions After arriving on the scene, officers located a four-year-old child on a small bed. According to the criminal complaint, the officer saw a large laceration on the child's throat and an enormous amount of blood in the bed. Following...

