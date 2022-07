SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend has been comfortably mild so far with slightly sticky conditions, but overall the humidity hasn’t been too bad! We’ll continue with similar temperature and humidity levels today, though rain chances are slightly better for our southern locations. The farther north you are, expect to be drier today. This upcoming week sees even more of a warm-up, with humidity levels slightly higher too.

