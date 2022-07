OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The man often referred to as “Father of Bridge Day,” Burton Ervin finally got the recognition he deserves for being a pioneer in extreme bravery. Ervin was the first person to BASE jump off of the New River Gorge Bridge in late August of 1979, approximately a year before the very first Bridge Day was held in 1980.

