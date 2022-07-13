ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Police welcomed back to Pride Parade

kusi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This weekend, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and local law enforcement agencies...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 4

without compromise
4d ago

Any time a public representative shows glowing remarks of one social group over another..should give the citizens concern..for the day will come when that group will fall out of favor and another will be held up as the new shinny object... politics have no moral authority..only the desire to control...

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

The San Diego Pride Youth Band performs live on KUSI

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pride Weekend festivities are returning to San Diego after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the last two years. Thousands of San Diegans will attend the parade and other events, and much of Hillcrest’s streets will be shut down to traffic. Mayor Todd Gloria and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

One dies in solo accident in Alpine

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The driver of an SUV died Friday after the vehicle went down a highway embankment near Alpine. The unidentified driver was heading west on Interstate 8 for reasons unknown, exited the roadway and down an embankment, near Tavern Road, overturning the vehicle and landing on the eastbound side, around 8:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
ALPINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement Agencies#San Diego Police#Kusi#The Pride Parade
kusi.com

Man sentenced to 45 years to life for killing a romantic rival in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man who gunned down a romantic rival outside a Point Loma gym, then fled to Mexico, was sentenced Friday to 45 years to life in state prison. Ernesto Castellanos Martinez, 46, pleaded guilty last year to first- degree murder and a gun-use allegation for shooting 27-year-old Alexander Mazin on Feb. 25, 2018. Mazin died at the scene of the shooting outside the 24 Hour Fitness on Midway Drive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

10 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: July 14-17

July 14-16 Hillcrest Pride Events: Pride of Hillcrest Block Party & San Diego Pride Parade. San Diego Pride Week continues with the Pride of Hillcrest Block Party and the San Diego Pride Parade at Pride Plaza in Hillcrest. The block party on Thursday and Friday will feature a drag show, DJ performances, go-go dances, free ferris wheel rides, food trucks and a dance party under the flagpole. Tickets can be found here. On Saturday, the San Diego Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag with a 1.5 mile route that leads directly to the San Diego Pride Festival at Balboa Park. This year’s theme of “Justice With Joy” calls for colorful and celebratory floats that pair commemoration of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community with appeals for justice in the constant fight for rights.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Shooting on Graves Ave. in El Cajon leaves 1 injured

El Cajon police are investigating a shooting that left a person injured Thursday afternoon. According to the El Cajon Police Department, officers received a call around 5:49 p.m. about a shooting in the 1200 block of Graves Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, they found someone suffering from a...
EL CAJON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Los Angeles

San Diego Wrecking Crew's Attempted Gold Heist Was Foiled: Police

Burglars attempting to break into a gold exchange in San Diego's Grantville neighborhood came up empty in their attempted heist, according to San Diego police. The two-man wrecking crew used a sledgehammer to knock a series of holes in a stucco wall in the rear of a strip mall in the 5800 block of Mission Gorge Road, where the Gold Refinery of San Diego is located. Police said access points were also made into the adjoining businesses, Advanced Printing and Annie's Alterations & Tailoring. The owner of the tailoring shop told NBC 7 that the burglars also broke through her shared wall with the gold exchange.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sanelijolife.com

The airplane hit a car and a poll at the corner of Rancho Santa Fe and Melrose Saturday.

The airplane hit a car and a poll at the corner of Rancho Santa Fe and Melrose Saturday, 6:15 PM, July 16th. The occupants of the prop airplane and car or cars are reportedly shaken up but physically ok from reports on the ground. https://www.instagram.com/tv/CgGHEEmAnjp/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D. https://www.fox3now.com/san-marcos-plane-crash-emergency-landing-on-street-hits-car/. Tesla Dashcam footage https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/small-plane-makes-emergency-landing-at-busy-san-marcos-intersection/2996099/
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy