The past couple of years I’ve been envious of cities like Brooklyn, New York, Long Beach, California and Austin, Texas (among others), because they have bars that cater to people who aren’t drinking for any reason or no reason. Well glory hallelujah, I’m no longer 50 shades of green, because New Orleans finally has its first brick-and-mortar sober bar, Dream House Lounge.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO