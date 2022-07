Will star TE Jelani Thurman be the next member of the 2023 Ohio State recruiting class? Thurman is a Four Star TE at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia. His 6’6 frame and outstanding athleticism has made him one of nation’s fasting rising prospects in the 2023 Class. He will be making his commitment announcement on Sunday at 12:00 noon. Will he be a Buckeye? For all of the latest and our expert predictions, check into out Ask The Insiders Premium Message Board HERE:

FAIRBURN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO