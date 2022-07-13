ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation report sets grim markets tone as investors ponder 100-basis-point hike

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkjZv_0geKoBvA00

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - A surprisingly hot inflation report for June is complicating the outlook for markets, as investors brace for more hawkishness from the Federal Reserve and continued volatility in stocks and bonds.

Wall Street met the number, which showed consumer prices rising by a greater-than-expected 9.1% in June, with a collective groan. Analysts at Wells Fargo called the report “rotten to the core” while BofA Global Research strategists said it confirmed their recent call for a mild U.S. recession. read more

Federal funds futures, which reflect traders' bets on monetary policy, recently showed a 70% chance of a supersized 100 basis points rise at the coming meeting, compared with a roughly one-in-nine chance before the report, according to data from the CME Group. read more

"It's most likely we're going to have a recession because the Fed is going to have to act aggressively," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

“Unfortunately we were looking for good news and this is not good news,” he said.

The report fueled sharp swings in stocks, with the benchmark S&P 500 index (.SPX) falling as much as 1.6% before climbing into positive territory. It ended down 0.45% for the day and is off more than 20% this year.

Recession worries have grown over the last few weeks, with several Wall Street banks calling for an increased chance of an economic downturn brought on by a hawkish, inflation-fighting Fed. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday warned that avoiding recession in the United States will be "increasingly challenging" as it again cut its 2022 U.S. growth forecast. read more

The inversion on the U.S. two-year/10-year yield curve accelerated on Wednesday to as much as 24.20 basis points, the most inverted in nearly 22 years, Refinitiv data showed, once again flashing a signal that has preceded past recessions.

Following the inflation data, traders of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate swiftly priced in a higher probability of a 100-basis-point rise at the July 26-27 meeting. Central bankers over the past couple of weeks have already signaled support for a 75 basis point rate increase. read more

Wells Fargo’s analysts noted that the upside surprise can be tied mostly to greater strength in core inflation, which strips away volatile food and energy prices. That could help set the stage for the Fed to hike even more than 75 basis points in July, they wrote on Wednesday.

“To be clear, a 100 bps rate hike is not our base case at present, but yet another surprisingly strong CPI report cracks the door to such a move should the FOMC decide to bang that door wide open,” the Wells analysts said in a note.

The hawkish outlook for the Fed compared to many other global central banks also rippled through currency markets, with the dollar surging to a 20-year high against a basket of currencies while the euro broke below parity against the greenback. read more

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised its main interest rate by 100 basis points in a bid to crush inflation, surprising markets and becoming the first G7 country to make such an aggressive hike in this economic cycle. read more

Some analysts said inflation could start to cool in the coming months, noting a recent drop in commodity prices. read more

Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, said "the numbers are ugly" but added that "the hints that inflation might be beginning to decelerate are there.”

Investors are now turning to second-quarter earnings season, which is just starting, to reinvigorate the market.

S&P 500 earnings are expected to have climbed 5.7% from the year-ago period, but investors are skeptical companies will be able to achieve those estimates given the uncertain economic outlook, including high inflation that is raising costs for both consumers and businesses. read more

"We look for further market volatility as investors digest the combination of slowing growth, persistent inflation, and the likelihood that second quarter earnings season results in downward revisions for margins and profits," John Lynch, chief investment officer at Comerica Wealth Management, said in emailed comments.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, Sinéad Carew, Herbert Lash, and Stephen Culp; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
Mashed

Is This Why The Price Of Beef Keeps Increasing?

While there are obvious price discrepancies in beef cuts, if you live in the United States, the price you are currently paying for beef, whether you're buying ground or filet mignon, is much higher than five years ago. While supply and demand variations are expected each year, prices in the meat market began going haywire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
AGRICULTURE
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Stocks And Bonds#Currency Markets#Ponder#The Federal Reserve#Wells Fargo#Bofa Global Research#The Cme Group#Fed#Spx
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Hit With $258 Billion USD Lawsuit for Allegedly Defrauding Investors With Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. are facing a $258 billion USD lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors in a Dogecoin “pyramid scheme.”. According to Fortune, a man named Keith Johnson filed the suit in Manhattan, New York on behalf of several others who lost money investing in Dogecoin since April 2019. He claims that he was “defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and that Musk “falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.”
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
money.com

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Outsized inflation has driven rapidly rising interest rates, which has led to a sell-off of stocks. Investors are looking for signs that inflation has peaked. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

495K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy