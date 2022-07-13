ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC bar owner settles harassment complaint for $500,000

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The owner of a Manhattan bar will pay $500,000 to more than a dozen current and former employees who were subjected to sexual harassment, discrimination and wage theft, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday.

Employees of the bar, called Sweet & Viscious, endured inappropriate comments about their race, sexuality and bodies and suffered unwelcome sexual advances from managers and customers, James said in announcing the settlement with the bar and its owner, Hakan Karamahmutoglu.

James announced the settlement at a news conference where she played voice memos she said were from Karamahmutoglu, including one saying, “We need pretty girls, lean girls.”

Karamahmutoglu also called Black security guards “gangsters” and called a Puerto Rican manager “a terrorist,” James said.

Karamahmutoglu said in a statement that some of the claims were untrue or misleading but that he signed the settlement agreement to allow the parties to move on.

Karamahmutoglu said Sweet & Viscious, which has operated in the Nolita neighborhood since 1998, “has always strived to create a welcoming atmosphere for all of its employees, staff, vendors, and customers.”

James said the bar owner laughed at female employees’ complaints about harassment and forced them to work eight-hour shifts on their feet with no breaks. The bartenders also worked unpaid overtime and saw their tips stolen, James said.

“At every turn the owner demeaned and degraded Sweet & Vicious employees,” she said.

The Sweet & Viscious announcment came one year after James announced a $600,000 settlement with celebrity chefs Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich over harassment at their restaurant empire.

“For far too long, workers in the hospitality industry have been forced to weather a pervasive culture of sexual harassment and discrimination that has gone unreported,” James said. “Every New Yorker should be able to go to work free from fear of abuse and degradation regardless of industry, and I pledge to continue to stand with all workers in the face of these harmful practices.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Shore News Network

Driver Ambushed in New York City by Gunman in Broad Daylight

NEW YORK, NY – A gunman approached a 36-year-old man earlier this week in the Bronx while he was sitting inside his parked van. The driver pulled away, and escaped injury, but his van was struck multiple times. Now, police are searching for the gunman who was wearing all black. The shooting took place in front of 1225 East 233rd Street at 9:48 am on July 11th.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Batali
Person
Joe Bastianich
Person
Letitia James
Daily News

Bronx woman charged with killing her mother

A Bronx woman has been busted for killing her mother inside their Bronx apartment, police said Saturday. Charlene Novoa, 26, was arrested shortly after her mom, Slima Garcia, 66, was found dead inside their Park Ave. apartment near Yankee Stadium in Concourse Village about 6:45 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. Garcia was face down on the floor with two deep gashes to her forehead, police ...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

31-Year-Old Woman Shot in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – A July 10th shooting in Brooklyn was caught on camera and now police are asking the public to help identify the gunman. The suspect stopped his car, got out and began shooting multiple times, striking a 31-year-old woman. Police said the incident happened at around...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Empire#Security Guards#Violent Crime#Sweet Viscious#Puerto Rican#Nolita
ABCNY

NYPD sergeant fires weapon after gunfire erupts in Soundview, Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for two suspects who exchanged gunfire in the Soundview section of the Bronx. Investigators say one of the suspects pointed a gun at an NYPD sergeant. It happened just after midnight along Morrison Avenue. The sergeant said he spotted two gunmen firing at...
BRONX, NY
Troy Record

Hochul announces $13.6M in fight against gun violence

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced $13.6 million to fight gun violence, aid victims and survivors and their families and communities, and bolster the state’s response to the ongoing public health crisis in communities that have experienced significant increases in shootings and firearm-involved crimes since early 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Luis Maldonado, 41, Arrested

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 0606 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 34th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Luis Maldonado. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Daughter fatally slashed mom in head inside Bronx home: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx family has been torn apart after a woman was found dead in her Bronx home, and police sources say her daughter is the murder suspect. A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

996K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy